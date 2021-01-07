Menu
2014 Hyundai Tucson

108,000 KM

Details Description

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Prio Auto Sales

613-455-0255

2014 Hyundai Tucson

2014 Hyundai Tucson

GLS 2WD

2014 Hyundai Tucson

GLS 2WD

Location

Prio Auto Sales

1919 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1V 8A2

613-455-0255

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

108,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6502707
  • Stock #: 00828A
  • VIN: KM8JU3AG4EU912311

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Stock # 00828A
  • Mileage 108,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Good credit, bad credit, no credit. WE GET EVERYONE APPROVED FOR FINANCING.
WE MAKE FINANCING EASY. APPLY ONLINE AT PrioAutoFinance.com AND GET APPROVED WITHIN AN HOUR.
Call us at 613-455-0255
1919 Bank st, Ottawa, ON
PrioAutoSales.com
Info@prioautosales.com

Hours Of Operation:
Mon-Sat: 10:00AM-07:00PM

Our primary concern is the satisfaction of our many customers. We will appreciate the opportunity to add you to our growing list of satisfied customers.

More inventory From Prio Auto Sales

2014 Hyundai Tucson ...
 108,000 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic
2017 GMC Terrain SLE...
 55,374 KM
$17,495 + tax & lic
2014 RAM 1500 Trades...
 142,004 KM
$19,495 + tax & lic

Prio Auto Sales

Prio Auto Sales

1919 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1V 8A2

613-455-0255

