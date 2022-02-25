Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Hyundai Tucson

156,147 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Car Connect Inc.

613-737-6534

Contact Seller
2014 Hyundai Tucson

2014 Hyundai Tucson

GL

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Hyundai Tucson

GL

Location

Car Connect Inc.

2670 Stevenage Dr, Ottawa, ON K1G 5N2

613-737-6534

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

156,147KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8287095
  • VIN: KM8JT3AF2EU903486

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 156,147 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Car Connect Inc.

2013 Kia Rio SX
 118,247 KM
$12,600 + tax & lic
2018 Hyundai Santa F...
 65,250 KM
$39,900 + tax & lic
2016 Mazda MAZDA3 GS
 80,440 KM
$17,600 + tax & lic

Email Car Connect Inc.

Car Connect Inc.

Car Connect Inc.

2670 Stevenage Dr, Ottawa, ON K1G 5N2

Call Dealer

613-737-XXXX

(click to show)

613-737-6534

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory