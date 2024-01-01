Menu
Account
Sign In
Just IN... Local Trade-in 2014 Hyundai Veloster w/Tech. Some of the Many Feature Options included in the Trim Package 1.6L 4-Cylinder Engine, 6-speed automated sequential transmission with manual mode, 18 alloy wheels, Cloth Insert w/ Leatherette Bolsters, Dual Centered Chrome Tipped Exhaust, Power panoramic sunroof, Navigation system with 7 touch-screen and Voice Activation, Rear View Camera, AM/FM/CD premium stereo, Bluetooth Wireless Technology, Remote Keyless Entry, Heated front seats, Heated Steering Wheel, 60/40 Split-folding Rear Seatback w/ Adjustable Head Restraints, Parking Distance Sensor & Much More. The Veloster includes a Clean Car-Proof Report Free of any Insurance or Collison Claims. The Veloster has gone through a Detail Cleaning and is all Ready for YOU. Nobody deals like Barrhaven Jeep Dodge Ram, come and see us today and we will show you why!!

2014 Hyundai Veloster

107,501 KM

Details Description Features

$13,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2014 Hyundai Veloster

3dr Cpe Auto w/Tech | Winter Tires on Rim Included

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Hyundai Veloster

3dr Cpe Auto w/Tech | Winter Tires on Rim Included

Location

Barrhaven Chrysler

510, Motor Works Private, Ottawa, ON K2R 0A5

613-656-6526

  1. 10897173
  2. 10897173
  3. 10897173
  4. 10897173
  5. 10897173
  6. 10897173
  7. 10897173
  8. 10897173
  9. 10897173
  10. 10897173
  11. 10897173
Contact Seller

$13,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
107,501KM
Used
VIN KMHTC6AD9EU217387

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 3-door
  • Stock # 36391
  • Mileage 107,501 KM

Vehicle Description

Just IN... Local Trade-in 2014 Hyundai Veloster w/Tech. Some of the Many Feature Options included in the Trim Package 1.6L 4-Cylinder Engine, 6-speed automated sequential transmission with manual mode, 18'' alloy wheels, Cloth Insert w/ Leatherette Bolsters, Dual Centered Chrome Tipped Exhaust, Power panoramic sunroof, Navigation system with 7'' touch-screen and Voice Activation, Rear View Camera, AM/FM/CD premium stereo, Bluetooth Wireless Technology, Remote Keyless Entry, Heated front seats, Heated Steering Wheel, 60/40 Split-folding Rear Seatback w/ Adjustable Head Restraints, Parking Distance Sensor & Much More. The Veloster includes a Clean Car-Proof Report Free of any Insurance or Collison Claims. The Veloster has gone through a Detail Cleaning and is all Ready for YOU. Nobody deals like Barrhaven Jeep Dodge Ram, come and see us today and we will show you why!!

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front beverage holders

Safety

Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag

Power Options

Power Windows
Power door mirrors

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Front fog lights

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Navigation System
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls

Convenience

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights

Windows

POWER MOONROOF

Additional Features

Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Electronic stability
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Drive Type: Front-Wheel
Variable intake manifold
Number of valves: 16
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Front seats: bucket
Rear seats: bench
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Fuel economy city: 7.4L/100 km
Front wheel independent suspension
Engine displacement: 1.6 L
Turning radius: 5.2m (17.1')
Front centre armrest: w/storage
Mode Select Transmission
Speakers: 8
Fuel Tank Capacity: 50.0L
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Engine location: front
Door mirrors: body-colour
Roadside assistance coverage: 36 months/ unlimited distance
Rear cargo: liftgate
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
1st row LCD monitors: 1
Parking sensors: rear
Basic warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Max seating capacity: 4
Compression ratio: 11.00 to 1
Tailpipe finisher: chrome
Manual-shift auto: Sportronic
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Transmission: 6 speed automatic with auto-shift
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Power 2-way driver lumbar support
Speaker type: Dimension
Wheel size: 18
Exterior parking camera rear
Primary LCD size: 7.0
CD-MP3 decoder
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Proximity key: doors and push button start
Rear shoulder room: 1,371mm (54.0)
Fuel economy highway: 5.5L/100 km
Front shoulder room: 1,412mm (55.6)
Horsepower: 132hp @ 6,300RPM
Engine horsepower: 132hp @ 6,300RPM
Engine bore x stroke: 77.0mm x 85.4mm (3.03 x 3.36)
Wheelbase: 2,650mm (104.3)
Fuel economy combined: 6.5L/100 km
Front hiproom: 1,351mm (53.2)
Rear legroom: 805mm (31.7)
Number of doors: 3
Torque: 120 lb.-ft. @ 4,850RPM
Exterior body width: 1,790mm (70.5)
Exterior height: 1,399mm (55.1)
Front legroom: 1,114mm (43.9)
Rear headroom: 896mm (35.3)
Passenger volume: 2,543L (89.8 cu.ft.)
Rear hiproom: 1,337mm (52.6)
Engine torque: 120 lb.-ft. @ 4,850RPM
GVWR: 1,700kg (3,748lbs)
Exterior length: 4,220mm (166.1)
Front headroom: 945mm (37.2)
Front tires: 215/40VR18.0
Rear tires: 215/40VR18.0
Compressor: Not Available
Appearance: digital/analog
Seat Upholstery: cloth/leatherette
Engine litres: 1.6L
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Curb weight: 1,205kg (2,657lbs)
Standard fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
Moonroof sunshade: power
Interior rear cargo volume: 440 L (16 cu.ft.)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Barrhaven Chrysler

Used 2020 RAM 1500 Classic Express 4x4 Crew Cab | Night Edition | Sub Zero for sale in Ottawa, ON
2020 RAM 1500 Classic Express 4x4 Crew Cab | Night Edition | Sub Zero 45,270 KM $37,990 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Honda Civic LX Manual | WINTER TIRES ON RIMS INCLUDED for sale in Ottawa, ON
2018 Honda Civic LX Manual | WINTER TIRES ON RIMS INCLUDED 65,610 KM $20,800 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Dodge Journey AWD 4dr GT | LEATHER | 7-SEATER for sale in Ottawa, ON
2017 Dodge Journey AWD 4dr GT | LEATHER | 7-SEATER 72,151 KM $24,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Barrhaven Chrysler

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Barrhaven Chrysler

Barrhaven Chrysler

510, Motor Works Private, Ottawa, ON K2R 0A5

Call Dealer

613-656-XXXX

(click to show)

613-656-6526

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$13,990

+ taxes & licensing

Barrhaven Chrysler

613-656-6526

Contact Seller
2014 Hyundai Veloster