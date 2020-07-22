Menu
2014 Hyundai Veloster

88,128 KM

Details Description Features

$9,987

+ tax & licensing
$9,987

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2014 Hyundai Veloster

2014 Hyundai Veloster

AUTO LEATHER LOW KMS

2014 Hyundai Veloster

AUTO LEATHER LOW KMS

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$9,987

+ taxes & licensing

88,128KM
Used
  Listing ID: 5610090
  Stock #: 200462
  VIN: KMHTC6AD0EU209727

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Hatchback
  Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 200462
  Mileage 88,128 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW KMS AND SUPER CLEAN. Dual Clutch Auto, Leather interior, heated steering, heated seats, rear park assist, panoramic sunroof, Dimension audio, Premium alloy wheels, heated seats, power group, AM/FM/CD/Sirius XM with USB/aux inputs, Bluetooth, 115V outlet, cruise control, automatic headlamps/fog lights, backup sensors, traction control, trip computer and keyless entry with remote trunk release. Just another example of premium vehicles from Car-On Auto. See us first. We have Ottawa's best selection and GUARANTEED lowest prices. We will BEAT any advertised price. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Courtesy Lights
Map Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Remote Trunk Release
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Cup Holder
Door Map Pockets
Halogen Headlamps
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
Reclining Seats
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
Front Wheel Drive
Rear Defroster
Sunroof
Rear Sliding Window
Panoramic Sunroof
Sliding Rear Window
Anti-Theft
Leather Wrap Wheel
Premium Audio
All Equipped
Anti-Starter
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Rear View Camera
Cloth Interior
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Electronic Compass
Inside Hood Release
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Driver Side Airbag

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

