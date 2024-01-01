$CALL+ tax & licensing
2014 Infiniti Q50
SPORT - Navigation - Leather Seats
2014 Infiniti Q50
SPORT - Navigation - Leather Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-8088
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
CALL
Used
VIN JN1BV7AR5EM683669
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24-0308A
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
Navigation, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Power Tailgate!
This Infiniti Q50 is an attractive sport sedan that stands out from the crowd. This 2014 INFINITI Q50 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
Make a powerful statement with this beautiful Infiniti Q50. Its head-turning design is backed up by impressive performance from the responsive engine to the competent handling. Inside, youll be welcomed with premium materials and modern technology. If you want a luxury sedan that wont blend in with the mundane, this exciting, yet dignified Infiniti Q50 is a top choice. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 328HP 3.7L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Power Tailgate, Heated Steering Wheel, Satellite Radio.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/
At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our onsite restaurant, service loaners, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage and complementary drink. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Power Tailgate
Interior
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Toyota
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
Call Dealer
613-823-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-823-8088
2014 Infiniti Q50