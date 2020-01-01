Low Mileage, Leather Seats, Premium Sound Package, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, SiriusXM!



Compare at $29865 - Our Price is just $28995!



With a stunning profile, premium interior materials, and exciting performance, this Infiniti Q60 has a lot to offer. This 2014 INFINITI Q60 Coupe is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.



Luxury coupes often have conservative designs that tend to blend in with the crowd. This Infiniti Q60 takes a different approach. A striking design turns heads everywhere it goes while the well-appointed interior with premium materials make the comfortable cabin a pleasant place to be. This Q60 has the performance to back up its looks with a responsive engine and strong handling that makes for an engaging driving experience. Enjoy the drive and look good doing it with this Infiniti Q60. This low mileage coupe has just 64893 kms. It's black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 330HP 3.7L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Premium Sound Package, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels.



