2014 Infiniti Q60

Coupe SPORT - Leather Seats

2014 Infiniti Q60

Coupe SPORT - Leather Seats

Location

Myers Automotive Group

394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2

613-596-2587

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 64,893KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4571730
  • Stock #: 19-0214B
  • VIN: JN1CV6EL8EM132365
Exterior Colour
Black
Body Style
Coupe
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
2-door
Low Mileage, Leather Seats, Premium Sound Package, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, SiriusXM!

Compare at $27805 - Our Price is just $26995!

Luxurious comfort, thrilling performance, and stand-out style come together seamlessly in this striking Infiniti Q60. This 2014 INFINITI Q60 Coupe is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

Luxury coupes often have conservative designs that tend to blend in with the crowd. This Infiniti Q60 takes a different approach. A striking design turns heads everywhere it goes while the well-appointed interior with premium materials make the comfortable cabin a pleasant place to be. This Q60 has the performance to back up its looks with a responsive engine and strong handling that makes for an engaging driving experience. Enjoy the drive and look good doing it with this Infiniti Q60. This low mileage coupe has just 64,893 kms. It's black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 330HP 3.7L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Premium Sound Package, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersinfiniti.ca/finance/



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $246.33 with $0 down for 60 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.


Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Bluetooth
Additional Features
  • Premium Sound Package
  • SiriusXM

