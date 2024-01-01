Menu
This Infiniti QX60 is a great choice for those looking for a roomy and comfortable seven-passenger luxury crossover that wont break the bank. This 2014 INFINITI QX60 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. <br> <br>This Infiniti QX60 captivates with possibility transforming the seven-passenger crossover with a harmonious connection between expressive design, attention to detail, and intuitive technology. Experience luxury made sensory and desire with unprecedented potential. This SUV has 250,070 kms. Its black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 265HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.myersinfiniti.ca/finance/ target=_blank>https://www.myersinfiniti.ca/finance/</a><br><br> <br/><br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa.

2014 Infiniti QX60

250,070 KM

Details Description

2014 Infiniti QX60

4DR AWD

2014 Infiniti QX60

4DR AWD

Location

Myers Automotive Group

394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2

613-596-2587

$8,969

+ taxes & licensing

250,070KM
Used
VIN 5N1AL0MM7EC527978

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 250,070 KM

Vehicle Description

Compare at $9238 - Our Price is just $8969!

This Infiniti QX60 is a great choice for those looking for a roomy and comfortable seven-passenger luxury crossover that wont break the bank. This 2014 INFINITI QX60 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

This Infiniti QX60 captivates with possibility transforming the seven-passenger crossover with a harmonious connection between expressive design, attention to detail, and intuitive technology. Experience luxury made sensory and desire with unprecedented potential. This SUV has 250,070 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 265HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersinfiniti.ca/finance/



*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Infiniti

394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2

613-596-2587

$8,969

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-596-2587

2014 Infiniti QX60