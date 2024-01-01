$8,969+ tax & licensing
2014 Infiniti QX60
4DR AWD
2014 Infiniti QX60
4DR AWD
Location
Myers Automotive Group
394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2
613-596-2587
$8,969
+ taxes & licensing
250,070KM
Used
VIN 5N1AL0MM7EC527978
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 250,070 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $9238 - Our Price is just $8969!
This Infiniti QX60 is a great choice for those looking for a roomy and comfortable seven-passenger luxury crossover that wont break the bank. This 2014 INFINITI QX60 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
This Infiniti QX60 captivates with possibility transforming the seven-passenger crossover with a harmonious connection between expressive design, attention to detail, and intuitive technology. Experience luxury made sensory and desire with unprecedented potential. This SUV has 250,070 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 265HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersinfiniti.ca/finance/
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Infiniti
394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2
$8,969
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-596-2587
2014 Infiniti QX60