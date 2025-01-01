$CALL+ tax & licensing
2014 Infiniti QX60
Hybrid Premium
Location
Myers Automotive Group
394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2
613-596-2587
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
233,863KM
VIN 5N1CL0MM1EC523594
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour PLATINUM ICE ME
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 233,863 KM
Vehicle Description
This Infiniti QX60 is a great choice for those looking for a roomy and comfortable seven-passenger luxury crossover that wont break the bank. This 2014 INFINITI QX60 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
This Infiniti QX60 captivates with possibility transforming the seven-passenger crossover with a harmonious connection between expressive design, attention to detail, and intuitive technology. Experience luxury made sensory and desire with unprecedented potential. This SUV has 233,863 kms. It's platinum ice me in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersinfiniti.ca/finance/
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Infiniti
394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2
