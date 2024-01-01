Menu
Account
Sign In
LOW KMS! LOADED LIMITED w/ PREMIUM 3.2L V6 AND ACTIVE DRIVE II 4x4 SYSTEM! Panoramic sunroof, heated/cooled leather seats, heated steering, remote start, 8.4-inch touchscreen w/ navigation, backup camera, dual-zone climate control, power liftgate, tow package w/ 4,500 capacity, 18-inch alloys, full power group incl. power seat w/ memory, terrain mode selector, keyless entry w/ push start, automatic headlights, auto-dimming rearview mirror, garage door opener, cruise control, Bluetooth and Sirius XM!

2014 Jeep Cherokee

133,983 KM

Details Description

$15,657

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Jeep Cherokee

LIMITED 4x4 | 3.2L V6 | PANO ROOF | LEATHER | NAV

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Jeep Cherokee

LIMITED 4x4 | 3.2L V6 | PANO ROOF | LEATHER | NAV

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

  1. 11054456
  2. 11054456
  3. 11054456
  4. 11054456
  5. 11054456
  6. 11054456
  7. 11054456
  8. 11054456
  9. 11054456
  10. 11054456
  11. 11054456
  12. 11054456
  13. 11054456
  14. 11054456
  15. 11054456
  16. 11054456
  17. 11054456
  18. 11054456
  19. 11054456
  20. 11054456
  21. 11054456
  22. 11054456
  23. 11054456
  24. 11054456
  25. 11054456
  26. 11054456
  27. 11054456
  28. 11054456
  29. 11054456
  30. 11054456
  31. 11054456
  32. 11054456
  33. 11054456
  34. 11054456
  35. 11054456
  36. 11054456
  37. 11054456
  38. 11054456
  39. 11054456
  40. 11054456
Contact Seller

$15,657

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
133,983KM
Used
VIN 1C4PJMDS4EW188699

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White Clearcoat
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 133,983 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW KMS! LOADED LIMITED w/ PREMIUM 3.2L V6 AND ACTIVE DRIVE II 4x4 SYSTEM! Panoramic sunroof, heated/cooled leather seats, heated steering, remote start, 8.4-inch touchscreen w/ navigation, backup camera, dual-zone climate control, power liftgate, tow package w/ 4,500 capacity, 18-inch alloys, full power group incl. power seat w/ memory, terrain mode selector, keyless entry w/ push start, automatic headlights, auto-dimming rearview mirror, garage door opener, cruise control, Bluetooth and Sirius XM!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales

Used 2017 Ford F-250 XLT 4x4 | 6.7L POWERSTROKE | CREW | 8-FT BOX for sale in Ottawa, ON
2017 Ford F-250 XLT 4x4 | 6.7L POWERSTROKE | CREW | 8-FT BOX 140,400 KM $47,558 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Chrysler Pacifica TOURING L | 7-PASS | LEATHER | S-APPEARANCE PKG for sale in Ottawa, ON
2022 Chrysler Pacifica TOURING L | 7-PASS | LEATHER | S-APPEARANCE PKG 25,573 KM $45,988 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Volvo S60 T6 R-DESIGN |PREM PLUS | 316HP |PANO ROOF |360 CAM for sale in Ottawa, ON
2020 Volvo S60 T6 R-DESIGN |PREM PLUS | 316HP |PANO ROOF |360 CAM 25,935 KM $37,208 + tax & lic

Email Car-On Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

Call Dealer

613-746-XXXX

(click to show)

613-746-8500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$15,657

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

Contact Seller
2014 Jeep Cherokee