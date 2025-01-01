$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2014 Jeep Cherokee
Limited - Leather Seats - Bluetooth
2014 Jeep Cherokee
Limited - Leather Seats - Bluetooth
Location
Myers Automotive Group
5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5
888-378-6064
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
202,564KM
VIN 1C4PJMDS1EW271832
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # N23058A
- Mileage 202,564 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Remote Start, Heated Seats!
As the Car Connection says of the Jeep Cherokee, it's a thoroughly modern family crossover, recast from its hardcore sport-utility roots into something much broader and more capable in all sorts of conditions. This 2014 Jeep Cherokee is fresh on our lot in Manotick.
When the freedom to explore arrives alongside exceptional value, the world opens up to offer endless opportunities. This is what you can expect with the Jeep Cherokee. With an exceptionally smooth ride and an award-winning interior, the Cherokee can take you anywhere in comfort and style. Experience adventure and discover new territories with the unique and authentically crafted Jeep Cherokee, a major player in Canada's best-selling SUV brand. This SUV has 202,564 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 271HP 3.2L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Remote Start, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4PJMDS1EW271832.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=3206df1a-492e-4453-9f18-918b5245c510&Lang=en
If you're looking for a Dodge, Ram, Jeep, and Chrysler dealership in Ottawa that always goes above and beyond for you, visit Myers Manotick Dodge today! We're more than just great cars. We provide the kind of world-class Dodge service experience near Kanata that will make you a Myers customer for life. And with fabulous perks like extended service hours, our 30-day tire price guarantee, the Myers No Charge Engine/Transmission for Life program, and complimentary shuttle service, it's no wonder we're a top choice for drivers everywhere. Get more with Myers!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Manotick. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Interior
Compass
remote start
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Net
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Covered Dashboard Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins and 1st Row Underseat Storage
6-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment, Fore/Aft Movement and Fold Flat
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Sentry Key Immobilizer
Mechanical
Block Heater
Engine Oil Cooler
160 Amp Alternator
Normal Duty Suspension
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
GVW/Payload Rating
Electronic Transfer Case
3.734 Axle Ratio
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
59.8 L Fuel Tank
Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
453.6 Kgs Maximum Payload
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
6 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
Radio w/Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls
Exterior
Deep Tinted Glass
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
Clearcoat Paint
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Black grille w/chrome surround
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Tires: 225/60R18 BSW Touring
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert
Composite/Galvanized Steel Panels
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Fender Flares
Black Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Wheels: 18" x 7" Polished Aluminum
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Safety
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Manotick Dodge Jeep Ram Chrysler
5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5
2014 Jeep Cherokee