2014 Jeep Compass

North Edition 4WD LOW KMS

2014 Jeep Compass

North Edition 4WD LOW KMS

Location

Wallace Automobiles

460 Mcarthur Ave, Ottawa, ON K1K 1G4

613-746-9646

$12,980

+ taxes & licensing

  • 61,333KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4800522
  • Stock #: 20-0123
  • VIN: 1C4NJDAB1ED575413
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5
Low KMS, 4X4, equipped with UConnect Voice Command with BlueTooth, USB/AUX inputs, auto-dimming inside rear view mirror with microphone, XM satellite radio available, tilt/telescopic steering with audio and cruise controls and much more. Please contact our sales team for more information and to schedule your test drive today. PLEASE REACH OUT AND TELL US HOW WE CAN HELP YOU GET YOUR NEXT VEHICLE.
SAFETY CHECK FOR ONTARIO OR QUEBEC INCLUDED ON ALL CARS EXCEPT THOSE LISTED AS-IS.
FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ALL CREDIT SITUATIONS, RATES FROM 4.99%.
All prices are plus HST and licence fees.
We do not charge an administration fee or add extra charges.
Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Side Curtain Airbags
  • 4 Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Side Airbags
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Locks
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Running Boards
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • tilt steering
  • CUP HOLDERS
  • Interval wipers
Powertrain
  • 4 X 4
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
Security
  • SECURITY ALARM
Additional Features
  • Fuel Data Centre
  • AUTO DIMMING REAR VIEW MIRROR
  • Safety Reverse Sensors
  • Front Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Wallace Automobiles

Wallace Automobiles

460 Mcarthur Ave, Ottawa, ON K1K 1G4

