Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Jeep Compass

135,868 KM

Details Features

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used Trucks Ottawa

613-274-0031

Contact Seller
2014 Jeep Compass

2014 Jeep Compass

LIMITED

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Jeep Compass

LIMITED

Location

Used Trucks Ottawa

2013 St Laurent Blvd, Ottawa, ON K1G 1A3

613-274-0031

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

135,868KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8611106
  • Stock #: 1909
  • VIN: 1c4njdcbxed514297

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Bronze
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 135,868 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Used Trucks Ottawa

2010 Dodge Ram 3500 ...
 298,502 KM
$34,995 + tax & lic
2016 Toyota Tundra L...
 211,975 KM
$38,995 + tax & lic
2012 Cadillac Escala...
 174,713 KM
$24,995 + tax & lic

Email Used Trucks Ottawa

Used Trucks Ottawa

Used Trucks Ottawa

2013 St Laurent Blvd, Ottawa, ON K1G 1A3

Call Dealer

613-274-XXXX

(click to show)

613-274-0031

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory