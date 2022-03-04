$16,995+ tax & licensing
$16,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used Trucks Ottawa
613-274-0031
2014 Jeep Compass
LIMITED
Location
Used Trucks Ottawa
2013 St Laurent Blvd, Ottawa, ON K1G 1A3
613-274-0031
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
135,868KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8611106
- Stock #: 1909
- VIN: 1c4njdcbxed514297
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Interior Colour Bronze
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 135,868 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
CD Player
