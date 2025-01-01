Menu
2014 JEEP GRAND CHEROKEE LAREDO 4WD WOW ! ONLY 177996 KM ! STRONG, CAPABLE & COMFORTABLE SUV WITH LEGENDARY JEEP 4X4 PERFORMANCE ! SMOOTH RIDE, SPACIOUS INTERIOR, AND READY FOR ALL SEASONS ! PERFECT DAILY DRIVER OR WEEKEND EXPLORER ! EASY FINANCING AVAILABLE !

**ADVERTISED PRICE IS OUR CASH PRICE**

DRIVETOWNOTTAWA.COM, COME VISIT US/VENEZ NOUS VISITER! **TAXES AND LICENSING ARE EXTRA. FINANCING CHARGES ARE APPLICABLE EXAMPLE: BANK FINANCING FEE, PPSA, INTEREST CHARGES **QUEBEC SAFETY FEE APPLICABLE

2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee

177,996 KM

2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Laredo

12730359

2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Laredo

Location

DriveTown Ottawa

4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7

613-822-2725

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
177,996KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C4RJFAG4EC583309

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # BA5877
  • Mileage 177,996 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 JEEP GRAND CHEROKEE LAREDO 4WD WOW ! ONLY 177996 KM ! STRONG, CAPABLE & COMFORTABLE SUV WITH LEGENDARY JEEP 4X4 PERFORMANCE ! SMOOTH RIDE, SPACIOUS INTERIOR, AND READY FOR ALL SEASONS ! PERFECT DAILY DRIVER OR WEEKEND EXPLORER ! EASY FINANCING AVAILABLE !

**ADVERTISED PRICE IS OUR CASH PRICE**

DRIVETOWNOTTAWA.COM, COME VISIT US/VENEZ NOUS VISITER! **TAXES AND LICENSING ARE EXTRA. FINANCING CHARGES ARE APPLICABLE EXAMPLE: BANK FINANCING FEE, PPSA, INTEREST CHARGES **QUEBEC SAFETY FEE APPLICABLE

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email DriveTown Ottawa

DriveTown Ottawa

DriveTown Ottawa

4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7
613-822-2725

2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee