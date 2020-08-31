2014 Jeep Wrangler

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm Compass Fixed antenna Convenience Block Heater Variable Intermittent Wipers Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Trim Leather Steering Wheel Body-coloured grille Windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Powertrain Engine Oil Cooler Exterior Front fog lamps Tires: P255/70R18 OWL On/Off Road Safety Rear child safety locks

Additional Features PERIMETER ALARM 160 Amp Alternator Locking glove box HD shock absorbers Black door handles Front map lights Front centre armrest w/storage Outside temp gauge CLEARCOAT PAINT Front Cupholder Engine: 3.6L V6 VVT Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Manual tilt steering column Single stainless steel exhaust Rear cupholder Heavy Duty Suspension w/Gas Shocks Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors 3.21 Rear Axle Ratio Delayed Accessory Power Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags 2 12V DC Power Outlets 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Leather/Chrome Gear Shift Knob Analog Display Aluminum Spare Wheel Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Black Side Windows Trim Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet Manual Transfer Case 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Auto Locking Hubs Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive Conventional Rear Cargo Access Full-Size Spare Tire Mounted Outside Rear 6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement Premium Amplifier Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control Body-Coloured Fender Flares Manual Targa Composite 1st Row Sunroof Manual Convertible Hard Top w/Glass Rear Window and Fixed Roll-Over Protection 2 Skid Plates 600CCA Maintenance-Free Battery Leading Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Trailing Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs Carpet Floor Trim, Carpet And Rubber Mat Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins 85 L Fuel Tank 880# Maximum Payload Full Floor Console w/Locking Storage, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation, Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents GVWR: 2,495 kgs (5,500 lbs) Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control

