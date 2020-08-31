This 2014 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. This SUV has 159,504 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 285HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Vehicle Features
Compass
Fixed antenna
Block Heater
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Body-coloured grille
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Engine Oil Cooler
Front fog lamps
Tires: P255/70R18 OWL On/Off Road
Rear child safety locks
PERIMETER ALARM
160 Amp Alternator
Locking glove box
HD shock absorbers
Black door handles
Front map lights
Front centre armrest w/storage
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Front Cupholder
Engine: 3.6L V6 VVT
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Single stainless steel exhaust
Rear cupholder
Heavy Duty Suspension w/Gas Shocks
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
3.21 Rear Axle Ratio
Delayed Accessory Power
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Leather/Chrome Gear Shift Knob
Analog Display
Aluminum Spare Wheel
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Black Side Windows Trim
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
Manual Transfer Case
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat