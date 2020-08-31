Menu
2014 Jeep Wrangler

159,504 KM

Myers Automotive Group

613-225-2277

2014 Jeep Wrangler

2014 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara

2014 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara

Location

Myers Automotive Group

1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6

613-225-2277

159,504KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5736135
  • Stock #: P-5652B
  • VIN: 1C4BJWEG4EL136054

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 159,504 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2014 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. This SUV has 159,504 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 285HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en



All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Vehicle Features

Compass
Fixed antenna
Block Heater
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Body-coloured grille
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Engine Oil Cooler
Front fog lamps
Tires: P255/70R18 OWL On/Off Road
Rear child safety locks
PERIMETER ALARM
160 Amp Alternator
Locking glove box
HD shock absorbers
Black door handles
Front map lights
Front centre armrest w/storage
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Front Cupholder
Engine: 3.6L V6 VVT
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Single stainless steel exhaust
Rear cupholder
Heavy Duty Suspension w/Gas Shocks
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
3.21 Rear Axle Ratio
Delayed Accessory Power
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Leather/Chrome Gear Shift Knob
Analog Display
Aluminum Spare Wheel
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Black Side Windows Trim
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
Manual Transfer Case
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Auto Locking Hubs
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Conventional Rear Cargo Access
Full-Size Spare Tire Mounted Outside Rear
6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement
Premium Amplifier
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Body-Coloured Fender Flares
Manual Targa Composite 1st Row Sunroof
Manual Convertible Hard Top w/Glass Rear Window and Fixed Roll-Over Protection
2 Skid Plates
600CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
Leading Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Trailing Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
Carpet Floor Trim, Carpet And Rubber Mat
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
85 L Fuel Tank
880# Maximum Payload
Full Floor Console w/Locking Storage, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation, Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
GVWR: 2,495 kgs (5,500 lbs)
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Cadillac Chev Buick GMC

1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6

