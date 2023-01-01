$CALL+ tax & licensing
2014 Kia Forte
LX - Fog Lamps
Used
- Listing ID: 10162326
- Stock #: 23-9273A
- VIN: KNAFX4A61E5078343
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 23-9273A
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
With such an intuitive infotainment system that is both easy to use and extremely handy at all times, there isn't much else you would look for in such a stylish compact car. This 2014 Kia Forte is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
The 2014 Kia Forte impresses in most ways that matter for budget-conscious small-car shoppers. The interior of the 2014 Forte is sporty and straightforward, with a heavy helping of tech features including Bluetooth and USB connectivity, air conditioning, and a split-folding rear seat. The overall level of refinement is on par with anything in the class. The 2014 Kia Forte is definitely worth a look, and for buyers in search of features and technology, this is the car to look at! It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 148HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Remote Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Fog Lamps, Air Conditioning, Power Windows.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Remote Keyless Entry
Exterior
Fog Lamps
Media / Nav / Comm
Steering Wheel Audio Control
