2014 Kia Forte

0 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-596-1515

2014 Kia Forte

2014 Kia Forte

LX - Fog Lamps

2014 Kia Forte

LX - Fog Lamps

Location

Myers Automotive Group

2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1

613-596-1515

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  Listing ID: 10162326
  Stock #: 23-9273A
  VIN: KNAFX4A61E5078343

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 23-9273A
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Remote Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Fog Lamps, Air Conditioning, Power Windows!

With such an intuitive infotainment system that is both easy to use and extremely handy at all times, there isn't much else you would look for in such a stylish compact car. This 2014 Kia Forte is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

The 2014 Kia Forte impresses in most ways that matter for budget-conscious small-car shoppers. The interior of the 2014 Forte is sporty and straightforward, with a heavy helping of tech features including Bluetooth and USB connectivity, air conditioning, and a split-folding rear seat. The overall level of refinement is on par with anything in the class. The 2014 Kia Forte is definitely worth a look, and for buyers in search of features and technology, this is the car to look at! It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 148HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Remote Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Fog Lamps, Air Conditioning, Power Windows.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance



Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 0.9%!!!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Remote Keyless Entry

Exterior

Fog Lamps

Media / Nav / Comm

Steering Wheel Audio Control

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Ottawa Nissan

2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1

