2014 Kia Forte
LX PLUS | ONLY 53,000 KMS! | AUTOMATIC | HTD SEATS
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Aurora Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 53,110 KM
Vehicle Description
ONLY 53,000 KMS!! Automatic LX Plus w/ heated seats, 16-inch alloys, air conditioning, Bluetooth, keyless entry, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, cruise control and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
Car-On Auto Sales
