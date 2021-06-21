Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Kia Forte

126,119 KM

Details Description

$7,787

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$7,787

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

Contact Seller
2014 Kia Forte

2014 Kia Forte

1.8L LX | NEW ARRIVAL

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Kia Forte

1.8L LX | NEW ARRIVAL

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

Contact Seller

$7,787

+ taxes & licensing

126,119KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7438820
  • Stock #: 210420
  • VIN: KNAFX4A65E5236375

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 210420
  • Mileage 126,119 KM

Vehicle Description

I just arrived and have not been detailed yet. Be the first to visit me and soon I will get my photoshoot done!Car-On has Eastern Ontario's best selection of pre-owned vehicles and we will work harder than any other dealer to earn your business. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales

2021 MINI Cooper Cou...
 13,744 KM
$37,826 + tax & lic
2016 Hyundai Tucson ...
 64,045 KM
$19,856 + tax & lic
2017 Toyota RAV4 AWD...
 90,886 KM
$20,268 + tax & lic

Email Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

Call Dealer

613-746-XXXX

(click to show)

613-746-8500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory