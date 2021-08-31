Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Kia Forte

126,876 KM

Details Description Features

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Prio Auto Sales

613-455-0255

Contact Seller
2014 Kia Forte

2014 Kia Forte

4dr Sdn Auto LX

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Kia Forte

4dr Sdn Auto LX

Location

Prio Auto Sales

63 Roydon Place, Ottawa, ON K2E 1A3

613-455-0255

  1. 7839417
  2. 7839417
  3. 7839417
  4. 7839417
  5. 7839417
  6. 7839417
  7. 7839417
  8. 7839417
  9. 7839417
  10. 7839417
  11. 7839417
  12. 7839417
  13. 7839417
  14. 7839417
  15. 7839417
  16. 7839417
  17. 7839417
  18. 7839417
  19. 7839417
  20. 7839417
Contact Seller

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

126,876KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7839417
  • Stock #: 01201
  • VIN: KNAFK4A67E5081665

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 01201
  • Mileage 126,876 KM

Vehicle Description

Certified
Front Wheel Drive
Bluetooth
Power Windows
Air Condition
Keyless Entry
CarFax Available
Extended Warranty Available
Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit

WE GET EVERYONE APPROVED FOR FINANCING. WE MAKE FINANCING EASY.

APPLY ONLINE AT PrioAutoFinance.com AND GET APPROVED WITHIN AN HOUR.

Call us at 613-455-0255
63 Roydon Pl, Ottawa, ON, K2E 1A3
prioautosales.com
info@prioautosales.com

Hours Of Operation:
Mon-Sat: 10:00AM-07:00PM

Our primary concern is the satisfaction of our many customers. We will appreciate the opportunity to add you to our growing list of satisfied customers.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Automatic
FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Prio Auto Sales

2017 Subaru WRX 4dr ...
 110,838 KM
$23,995 + tax & lic
2014 Fiat 500 L 5dr ...
 70,006 KM
$11,995 + tax & lic
2016 Ford Escape FWD...
 128,695 KM
$16,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Prio Auto Sales

Prio Auto Sales

Prio Auto Sales

63 Roydon Place, Ottawa, ON K2E 1A3

Call Dealer

613-455-XXXX

(click to show)

613-455-0255

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory