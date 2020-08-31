+ taxes & licensing
613-581-2833
110 Bentley Ave, Unit 4, Ottawa, ON K2E 6T9
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Rare opportunity, HYBRID 2014 Kia optima excellent condition;
Are you looking on a car with very low mileage consumption, do you drive your car everyday or maybe even use it for Uber/Lyft..
this car has an amazing city consumption of 5L/100km, check it out and dont miss this huge saving opportunity
Mileage: 107550km
Options :
moonroof
With smart
key push/start button
Keyless entry,
Automatic folding mirrors
Alloy Rims
Touchscreen dashboard
Heated Teering wheel
Heated Seats
And much more
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
