Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Kia Optima

107,000 KM

Details Description Features

$11,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

MotorHaven

613-581-2833

Contact Seller
2014 Kia Optima

2014 Kia Optima

EX Hybrid

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Kia Optima

EX Hybrid

Location

MotorHaven

110 Bentley Ave, Unit 4, Ottawa, ON K2E 6T9

613-581-2833

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale Price

$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

107,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5783949
  • VIN: KNAGN4AD6E5077116

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 107,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Rare opportunity, HYBRID 2014 Kia optima excellent condition;

 

Are you looking on a car with very low mileage consumption, do you drive your car everyday or maybe even use it for Uber/Lyft..

 

this car has an amazing city consumption of 5L/100km, check it out and dont miss this huge saving opportunity

 

Mileage: 107550km

Options :

moonroof

With smart

key push/start button

Keyless entry,

Automatic folding mirrors

Alloy Rims

Touchscreen dashboard

Heated Teering wheel

Heated Seats

 

And much more

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Leather Steering Wheel
Dual Moonroof
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From MotorHaven

2015 Ford Fusion SE
 77,000 KM
$9,999 + tax & lic
2014 Kia Optima EX H...
 107,000 KM
$11,999 + tax & lic

Email MotorHaven

MotorHaven

MotorHaven

110 Bentley Ave, Unit 4, Ottawa, ON K2E 6T9

Call Dealer

613-581-XXXX

(click to show)

613-581-2833

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory