2014 Kia Rio

82,333 KM

Details Description Features

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Prio Auto Sales

613-455-0255

2014 Kia Rio

2014 Kia Rio

5dr HB Auto SX w/UVO

2014 Kia Rio

5dr HB Auto SX w/UVO

Location

Prio Auto Sales

63 Roydon Place, Ottawa, ON K2E 1A3

613-455-0255

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

82,333KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8245722
  Stock #: 01455
  VIN: KNADN5A33E6902152

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 01455
  • Mileage 82,333 KM

Vehicle Description

Certified
Remote Starter
Rear Camera
Sun Roof
Push Start
Leather Seats
Heated Seats
Heated Steering Wheel
Bluetooth
Power Windows
Air Condition
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
CarFax Available
Extended Warranty Available

Our primary concern is the satisfaction of our many customers. We will appreciate the opportunity to add you to our growing list of satisfied customers.

Hours Of Operation:
Mon-Sat: 10:00AM-07:00PM

Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit.
WE GET EVERYONE APPROVED FOR FINANCING. WE MAKE FINANCING EASY.
APPLY ONLINE AT PrioAutoFinance.com AND GET APPROVED WITHIN AN HOUR.
Call us at 613-455-0255.
63 Roydon Pl, Ottawa, ON, K2E 1A3
PrioAutoSales.com
info@Prioautosales.com

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
BACKUP CAMERA
Automatic
FWD

Prio Auto Sales

Prio Auto Sales

63 Roydon Place, Ottawa, ON K2E 1A3

