Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2014 Kia Rondo LX for sale in Ottawa, ON

2014 Kia Rondo

157,089 KM

Details Features

$6,889

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Kia Rondo

LX

Watch This Vehicle
12226161

2014 Kia Rondo

LX

Location

GO2 Auto

1037 Belfast Rd, Ottawa, ON K1B 3S2

613-680-4171

  1. 1740686839
  2. 1740686839
  3. 1740686839
  4. 1740686839
  5. 1740686839
  6. 1740686839
  7. 1740686839
  8. 1740686839
  9. 1740686839
  10. 1740686839
  11. 1740686839
  12. 1740686839
  13. 1740686839
  14. 1740686839
  15. 1740686839
  16. 1740686839
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,889

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
157,089KM
Good Condition
VIN KNAHT8A34E7064278

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 157,089 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From GO2 Auto

Used 2018 Honda Ridgeline SPORT for sale in Ottawa, ON
2018 Honda Ridgeline SPORT 222,482 KM $19,888 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Hyundai Accent 5dr HB Auto for sale in Ottawa, ON
2013 Hyundai Accent 5dr HB Auto 174,445 KM $5,888 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Ford Escape Titanium 4WD for sale in Ottawa, ON
2018 Ford Escape Titanium 4WD 154,333 KM $15,888 + tax & lic

Email GO2 Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
GO2 Auto

GO2 Auto

1037 Belfast Rd, Ottawa, ON K1B 3S2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-680-XXXX

(click to show)

613-680-4171

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$6,889

+ taxes & licensing

GO2 Auto

613-680-4171

Contact Seller
2014 Kia Rondo