2014 Kia Rondo

119,435 KM

$10,462

+ tax & licensing
$10,462

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

EX | LEATHER | HEATED SEATS & STEERING

EX | LEATHER | HEATED SEATS & STEERING

Location

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

$10,462

+ taxes & licensing

119,435KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6667688
  Stock #: 210181
  VIN: KNAHU8A34E7017667

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 119,435 KM

Vehicle Description

Very well equipped EX model. Finished in Galaxy Brown w/black heated leather seats, rear view camera with park assist sensors, heated leather wrapped steering, UVO Microsoft system, tow package, auto dimming rear view mirror, steering modes, active ECO mode, dual climate control, full power group incl power adjustable seat, 17'' alloy wheels, AM/FM/Sirius XM, Bluetooth, tinted glass, automatic headlamps/fog lights, rain sensing wipers, roof rails, cargo cover, traction control, trip computer and advanced keyless entry with remote trunk release. Car-On has Eastern Ontario's best selection of vehicles and we GUARANTEE the lowest prices. We are the little dealer that cares. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184, LX

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Courtesy Lights
Tow Package
Map Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Remote Trunk Release
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Cup Holder
Tow Hitch Receiver
Door Map Pockets
Halogen Headlamps
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
tinted windows
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
Front Wheel Drive
Rear Defroster
Privacy Glass
Anti-Theft
Leather Wrap Wheel
Tonneau Cover
All Equipped
Backup Sensor
Anti-Starter
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Rear View Camera
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Inside Hood Release
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Rear Aerodynamic Spoiler
Driver Side Airbag

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

