$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2014 Kia Sedona
LX
2014 Kia Sedona
LX
Location
DriveTown Ottawa
4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7
613-822-2725
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
This 2014 Kia Sedona LX offers comfort, versatility, and dependability in one stylish package. Powered by a smooth and capable 3.5L V6 engine, it delivers confident performance while maintaining impressive reliability. Inside, you’ll find seating for seven with plenty of space for passengers and cargo alike — perfect for family trips, daily commuting, or weekend adventures.
Features include:
3.5L V6 engine with automatic transmission
Dual sliding rear doors for easy access
Rear climate control
Bluetooth hands-free connectivity
Power windows, locks, and mirrors
Cruise control and steering wheel-mounted audio controls
Ample cargo room with fold-flat rear seats
This Sedona has been well cared for and is ready for its next owner. A great value for anyone seeking a safe, practical, and comfortable family vehicle.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Interior
Safety
Exterior
Power Options
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From DriveTown Ottawa
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email DriveTown Ottawa
DriveTown Ottawa
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-822-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
613-822-2725