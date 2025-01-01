Menu
<p data-start=184 data-end=562>This 2014 Kia Sedona LX offers comfort, versatility, and dependability in one stylish package. Powered by a smooth and capable 3.5L V6 engine, it delivers confident performance while maintaining impressive reliability. Inside, you’ll find seating for seven with plenty of space for passengers and cargo alike — perfect for family trips, daily commuting, or weekend adventures.</p><p data-start=564 data-end=583>Features include:</p><ul data-start=584 data-end=883><li data-start=584 data-end=630><p data-start=586 data-end=630>3.5L V6 engine with automatic transmission</p></li><li data-start=631 data-end=674><p data-start=633 data-end=674>Dual sliding rear doors for easy access</p></li><li data-start=675 data-end=699><p data-start=677 data-end=699>Rear climate control</p></li><li data-start=700 data-end=737><p data-start=702 data-end=737>Bluetooth hands-free connectivity</p></li><li data-start=738 data-end=775><p data-start=740 data-end=775>Power windows, locks, and mirrors</p></li><li data-start=776 data-end=836><p data-start=778 data-end=836>Cruise control and steering wheel-mounted audio controls</p></li><li data-start=837 data-end=883><p data-start=839 data-end=883>Ample cargo room with fold-flat rear seats</p></li></ul><p data-start=885 data-end=1039>This Sedona has been well cared for and is ready for its next owner. A great value for anyone seeking a safe, practical, and comfortable family vehicle.</p>

2014 Kia Sedona

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2014 Kia Sedona

LX

13126040

2014 Kia Sedona

LX

DriveTown Ottawa

4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7

613-822-2725

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
CALL
VIN KNDMG4C76E6587835

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

DriveTown Ottawa

DriveTown Ottawa

4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7
613-822-2725

DriveTown Ottawa

613-822-2725

2014 Kia Sedona