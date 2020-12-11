2014 Land Rover Evoque

+ taxes & licensing
613-455-0255
1919 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1V 8A2
613-455-0255
+ taxes & licensing
- Certified
- Fully Loaded
- Navigation
- All Wheel Drive
- Rear-View Camera
- Power Lift Gate
- Panoramic Roof
- Push Start
- Leather Seats
- Heated Seats
- Alloy Wheels
- BlueTooth
- Power Windows
- Air Condition
- Cruise Control
- Keyless Entry
- CarFax Available
- Extended Warranty Available
Good credit, bad credit, no credit. WE GET EVERYONE APPROVED FOR FINANCING.
WE MAKE FINANCING EASY. APPLY ONLINE AT PrioAutoFinance.com AND GET APPROVED WITHIN AN HOUR.
Call us at 613-455-0255
1919 Bank st, Ottawa, ON
PrioAutoSales.com
Info@prioautosales.com
Hours Of Operation:
Mon-Sat: 10:00AM-07:00PM
Our primary concern is the satisfaction of our many customers. We will appreciate the opportunity to add you to our growing list of satisfied customers.
Engine: 4 Cylinder Engine 2.0L
L/100Km City: 9.9
L/100Km Hwy: 6.6
Mechanical Equipment
1102# Maximum Payload
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
70 L Fuel Tank
80-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Driver Control Ride Control Suspension
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Engine: 2.0L Si4 Turbocharged
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Interior Equipment
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
3 12V DC Power Outlets
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Air Filtration
Aluminum Gear Shifter Material
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Delayed Accessory Power
Digital/Analog Display
Exterior Equipment
Black Bodyside Insert, Body-Coloured Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Black Grille
Black Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Door Handles
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Clearcoat Paint
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Cornering Lights
Safety Equipment
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Back-Up Camera
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Driver Knee Airbag
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Front And Rear Parking Sensors
Front Camera
Left Side Camera
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Entertainment Equipment
Automatic Equalizer
Concealed Diversity Antenna
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
1919 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1V 8A2