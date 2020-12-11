Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Land Rover Evoque

108,742 KM

Details Description Features

$26,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$26,495

+ taxes & licensing

Prio Auto Sales

613-455-0255

Contact Seller
2014 Land Rover Evoque

2014 Land Rover Evoque

5dr HB Dynamic

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Land Rover Evoque

5dr HB Dynamic

Location

Prio Auto Sales

1919 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1V 8A2

613-455-0255

  1. 6311226
  2. 6311226
  3. 6311226
  4. 6311226
  5. 6311226
  6. 6311226
  7. 6311226
  8. 6311226
  9. 6311226
  10. 6311226
  11. 6311226
  12. 6311226
  13. 6311226
  14. 6311226
  15. 6311226
  16. 6311226
  17. 6311226
  18. 6311226
  19. 6311226
  20. 6311226
  21. 6311226
Contact Seller

$26,495

+ taxes & licensing

108,742KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6311226
  • VIN: SALVT2BGXEH871900

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 108,742 KM

Vehicle Description

- Certified
- Fully Loaded
- Navigation
- All Wheel Drive
- Rear-View Camera
- Power Lift Gate
- Panoramic Roof
- Push Start
- Leather Seats
- Heated Seats
- Alloy Wheels
- BlueTooth
- Power Windows
- Air Condition
- Cruise Control
- Keyless Entry
- CarFax Available
- Extended Warranty Available

Good credit, bad credit, no credit. WE GET EVERYONE APPROVED FOR FINANCING.
WE MAKE FINANCING EASY. APPLY ONLINE AT PrioAutoFinance.com AND GET APPROVED WITHIN AN HOUR.
Call us at 613-455-0255
1919 Bank st, Ottawa, ON
PrioAutoSales.com
Info@prioautosales.com

Hours Of Operation:
Mon-Sat: 10:00AM-07:00PM

Our primary concern is the satisfaction of our many customers. We will appreciate the opportunity to add you to our growing list of satisfied customers.

Engine: 4 Cylinder Engine 2.0L
L/100Km City: 9.9
L/100Km Hwy: 6.6

Mechanical Equipment

1102# Maximum Payload
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
70 L Fuel Tank
80-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Driver Control Ride Control Suspension
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Engine: 2.0L Si4 Turbocharged
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars

Interior Equipment

2 Seatback Storage Pockets
3 12V DC Power Outlets
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Air Filtration
Aluminum Gear Shifter Material
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Delayed Accessory Power
Digital/Analog Display

Exterior Equipment

Black Bodyside Insert, Body-Coloured Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Black Grille
Black Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Door Handles
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Clearcoat Paint
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Cornering Lights

Safety Equipment

Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Back-Up Camera
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Driver Knee Airbag
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Front And Rear Parking Sensors
Front Camera
Left Side Camera
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

Entertainment Equipment

Automatic Equalizer
Concealed Diversity Antenna
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Navigation System
4x4
Parking Sensors
BACKUP CAMERA
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Prio Auto Sales

2013 GMC Terrain FWD...
 108,221 KM
$10,995 + tax & lic
2015 Jeep Patriot 4W...
 35,565 KM
$13,495 + tax & lic
2013 Hyundai Santa F...
 114,411 KM
$12,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Prio Auto Sales

Prio Auto Sales

Prio Auto Sales

1919 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1V 8A2

Call Dealer

613-455-XXXX

(click to show)

613-455-0255

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory