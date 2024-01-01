$21,995+ tax & licensing
2014 Lexus IS 250
4DR SDN AWD
Location
AZ Auto Sales and Services
5669 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K4P 1C3
613-218-3354
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 105,440 KM
Vehicle Description
This sleek 2014 Lexus IS 250 4dr Sdn AWD is a head-turner with its striking black exterior and luxurious black interior. With a powerful 2.5L 6-cylinder engine and all-wheel drive, this car handles beautifully on any road condition. It's loaded with top-of-the-line features and comes with winter tires for worry-free Canadian driving. With only 105,440km on the odometer, this IS 250 is ready for many more adventures.
AZ Auto Sales and Services has meticulously maintained this vehicle, ensuring it's in excellent condition. Get ready to experience the epitome of luxury and performance behind the wheel of this stunning Lexus.
Here are 5 of the features that are sure to impress:
- Heated and Cooled Seats: Enjoy ultimate comfort year-round with heated and cooled seats for both the driver and passenger.
- Leather Seats and Steering Wheel: Experience the luxurious feel of supple leather seating throughout the cabin and on the steering wheel.
- Push Button Start: Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry and a push-button ignition for a seamless start.
- Sunroof/Moonroof: Let the sunshine in and enjoy an open-air driving experience with the sunroof.
- Heated Steering Wheel: Stay warm and comfortable on even the coldest winter days with the heated steering wheel.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI
