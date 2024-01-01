Menu
<p>This sleek 2014 Lexus IS 250 4dr Sdn AWD is a head-turner with its striking black exterior and luxurious black interior. With a powerful 2.5L 6-cylinder engine and all-wheel drive, this car handles beautifully on any road condition. Its loaded with top-of-the-line features and comes with winter tires for worry-free Canadian driving. With only 105,440km on the odometer, this IS 250 is ready for many more adventures.</p><p>AZ Auto Sales and Services has meticulously maintained this vehicle, ensuring its in excellent condition. Get ready to experience the epitome of luxury and performance behind the wheel of this stunning Lexus.</p><p><strong>Here are 5 of the features that are sure to impress:</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Heated and Cooled Seats:</strong> Enjoy ultimate comfort year-round with heated and cooled seats for both the driver and passenger.</li><li><strong>Leather Seats and Steering Wheel:</strong> Experience the luxurious feel of supple leather seating throughout the cabin and on the steering wheel.</li><li><strong>Push Button Start:</strong> Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry and a push-button ignition for a seamless start.</li><li><strong>Sunroof/Moonroof:</strong> Let the sunshine in and enjoy an open-air driving experience with the sunroof.</li><li><strong>Heated Steering Wheel:</strong> Stay warm and comfortable on even the coldest winter days with the heated steering wheel.</li></ul><p><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI</em></p>

2014 Lexus IS 250

105,440 KM

$21,995

+ tax & licensing
11947395

Location

AZ Auto Sales and Services

5669 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K4P 1C3

613-218-3354

Logo_AccidentFree_LowKilometer

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
105,440KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JTHCF1D24E5001979

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 105,440 KM

Vehicle Description

This sleek 2014 Lexus IS 250 4dr Sdn AWD is a head-turner with its striking black exterior and luxurious black interior. With a powerful 2.5L 6-cylinder engine and all-wheel drive, this car handles beautifully on any road condition. It's loaded with top-of-the-line features and comes with winter tires for worry-free Canadian driving. With only 105,440km on the odometer, this IS 250 is ready for many more adventures.

AZ Auto Sales and Services has meticulously maintained this vehicle, ensuring it's in excellent condition. Get ready to experience the epitome of luxury and performance behind the wheel of this stunning Lexus.

Here are 5 of the features that are sure to impress:

  • Heated and Cooled Seats: Enjoy ultimate comfort year-round with heated and cooled seats for both the driver and passenger.
  • Leather Seats and Steering Wheel: Experience the luxurious feel of supple leather seating throughout the cabin and on the steering wheel.
  • Push Button Start: Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry and a push-button ignition for a seamless start.
  • Sunroof/Moonroof: Let the sunshine in and enjoy an open-air driving experience with the sunroof.
  • Heated Steering Wheel: Stay warm and comfortable on even the coldest winter days with the heated steering wheel.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
2014 Lexus IS 250