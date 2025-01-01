Menu
This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

2014 Mazda CX-5

59,373 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

12443713

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
59,373KM
VIN JM3KE4BE5E0336963

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Aluminum Metallic Mica
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 59,373 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
