Menu
Account
Sign In

2014 Mazda CX-5

145,642 KM

Details

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Mazda CX-5

Watch This Vehicle
12915608

2014 Mazda CX-5

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

  1. 12915608
  2. 12915608
  3. 12915608
  4. 12915608
  5. 12915608
  6. 12915608
  7. 12915608
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
145,642KM
VIN JM3KE4DY6E0315630

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Soul Red Mica
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 145,642 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales

Used 2019 Ford F-250 XLT 4X4 | CREW CAB |8FT BOX | TOW PKG |18IN ALLOYS for sale in Ottawa, ON
2019 Ford F-250 XLT 4X4 | CREW CAB |8FT BOX | TOW PKG |18IN ALLOYS 144,416 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Toyota 4Runner TRD SPORT 4X4 |HTD LEATHER | SUNROOF | 360 CAM|NAV for sale in Ottawa, ON
2022 Toyota 4Runner TRD SPORT 4X4 |HTD LEATHER | SUNROOF | 360 CAM|NAV 108,327 KM $51,273 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Chevrolet Trax LT | REMOTE START | REAR CAM | BLUETOOTH | A/C for sale in Ottawa, ON
2016 Chevrolet Trax LT | REMOTE START | REAR CAM | BLUETOOTH | A/C 180,868 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Car-On Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-746-XXXX

(click to show)

613-746-8500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2014 Mazda CX-5