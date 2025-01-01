$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2014 Mazda CX-5
2014 Mazda CX-5
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
145,642KM
VIN JM3KE4DY6E0315630
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Soul Red Mica
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 145,642 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales
2019 Ford F-250 XLT 4X4 | CREW CAB |8FT BOX | TOW PKG |18IN ALLOYS 144,416 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2022 Toyota 4Runner TRD SPORT 4X4 |HTD LEATHER | SUNROOF | 360 CAM|NAV 108,327 KM $51,273 + tax & lic
2016 Chevrolet Trax LT | REMOTE START | REAR CAM | BLUETOOTH | A/C 180,868 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Email Car-On Auto Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-746-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Car-On Auto Sales
613-746-8500
2014 Mazda CX-5