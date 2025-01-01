2014 Mazda CX-5

Menu
<p><strong>RUNS LIKE NEW!</strong> Experience the ultimate blend of efficiency, style, and Mazdas famed <strong>Zoom-Zoom</strong> handling in this exceptional CUV. The 2014 CX-5 was a top-rated compact utility vehicle, and the <strong>GS trim</strong> delivers a great mix of luxury and practicality.</p><p>Powered by the responsive <strong>2.5L SKYACTIV-G engine</strong> (184 hp) and paired with the smooth SKYACTIV-Drive automatic transmission, this CX-5 is built for a lively and fuel-efficient drive. Whether navigating the city or cruising the highway, the performance-driven chassis is sure to impress!</p><p> </p><h3>✨ <strong>Key GS Features Include:</strong></h3><p> </p><ul><li><p><strong>Blind Spot Monitoring System (BSM)</strong> for enhanced safety</p></li><li><p><strong>Heated Front Seats</strong> and a <strong>6-way Power Adjustable Drivers Seat</strong></p></li><li><p><strong>Power Moonroof</strong> to enjoy the sunshine</p></li><li><p><strong>Rearview Camera</strong> for easy parking</p></li><li><p><strong>Premium Cloth Upholstery</strong></p></li><li><p><strong>Rain-Sensing Wipers</strong></p></li><li><p><strong>Push Button Start</strong> and Remote Keyless Entry</p></li></ul><p>A perfect vehicle for a small family or an individual seeking a reliable, fun-to-drive, and well-equipped crossover.</p><p><strong>EASY FINANCING AVAILABLE!</strong> Visit our website or call us today to secure this fantastic deal! DRIVETOWNOTTAWA.COM, COME VISIT US/VENEZ NOUS VISITER!</p><p>****ADVERTISED PRICE IS OUR FINANCE PRICE, CASH PRICE MAY DIFFER** <strong>TAXES AND LICENSING ARE EXTRA.</strong></p>

200,976 KM

GS

Location

DriveTown Ottawa

4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7

613-822-2725

VIN JM3KE2CY3E0317048

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 200,976 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

