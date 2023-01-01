$12,295+ tax & licensing
$12,295
+ taxes & licensing
2014 Mazda MAZDA3
GS-SKY
Location
2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1
$12,295
+ taxes & licensing
113,182KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10189599
- Stock #: 23-9074A
- VIN: JM1BM1L71E1191425
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 23-9074A
- Mileage 113,182 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $12664 - Our Price is just $12295!
The 2014 Mazda 3 stands out from the small-car crowd, with its sport-car-influenced proportions and sporty driving experience - thecarconnection.com This 2014 Mazda Mazda3 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
The 2014 Mazda 3 marks the third generation of the compact car favorite. In this redesign, Mazda set out to preserve the car's traditional strengths -- including its everyday practicality, choice of sedan and hatchback body styles and fun-to-drive nature -- while simultaneously improving refinement.This hatchback has 113,182 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 155HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Rear View Camera, Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Aluminum Wheels, Power Windows, Power Doors, Cruise Control.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance
Payments from $317.71 monthly with $0 down for 48 months @ 10.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.
Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 0.9%!!!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
Steering Wheel Audio Control
