2014 Mazda MAZDA3

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 6 0 , 7 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10425345

10425345 Stock #: 122

122 VIN: JM1BM1U75E1117780

Vehicle Details Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 160,700 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Exterior Daytime Running Lights Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Windows Rear Defrost Convenience Telescopic Steering Wheel Additional Features Driver Side Airbag Vehicle Stability Management VSM Smart / Active Cornering Headlights Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.