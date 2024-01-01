Menu
RONYSAUTOSALES.COM

1367 LABRIE AVE

>>9500 + TAX + LICENSING>>

>>ACCIDENT FREE>>

>>1 YEAR POWER TRAIN WARRANTY INC>> 

>>COMES WITH ONTARIO OR QUEBEC SAFETY>>

AUTOMATIC, BLUETOOTH, BACKUP CAMERA, 4 CYLINDERS SKYACTIV, AIR CONDITION, HEATED SEATS, POWER LOCKS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS, ALLOY WHEELS, TILT WHEEL, CRUISE CONTROL, KEYLESS ENTRY, FEEL FREE TO VISIT OUR SITE AT RONYSAUTOSALES.COM FOR A VARIETY OF VEHICLES, CONTACT INFORMATION AND DIRECTIONS

2014 Mazda MAZDA3

238,460 KM

$9,500

+ tax & licensing
2014 Mazda MAZDA3

GS-SKY, AUTO, ACCIDENT FREE, CAMERA, POWER GROUP

2014 Mazda MAZDA3

GS-SKY, AUTO, ACCIDENT FREE, CAMERA, POWER GROUP

Location

Rony's Auto Sales

1367 Labrie Ave, Ottawa, ON K1B 3M2

613-744-7090

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
238,460KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JM1BM1V71E1152721

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 238,460 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Rony's Auto Sales

Rony's Auto Sales

1367 Labrie Ave, Ottawa, ON K1B 3M2
613-744-XXXX

613-744-7090

$9,500

+ taxes & licensing

Rony's Auto Sales

613-744-7090

2014 Mazda MAZDA3