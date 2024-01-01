$9,500+ tax & licensing
2014 Mazda MAZDA3
GS-SKY, AUTO, ACCIDENT FREE, CAMERA, POWER GROUP
Location
Rony's Auto Sales
1367 Labrie Ave, Ottawa, ON K1B 3M2
613-744-7090
Certified
$9,500
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 238,460 KM
Vehicle Description
RONYSAUTOSALES.COM
1367 LABRIE AVE
>>9500 + TAX + LICENSING>>
>>ACCIDENT FREE>>
>>1 YEAR POWER TRAIN WARRANTY INC>>
>>COMES WITH ONTARIO OR QUEBEC SAFETY>>
AUTOMATIC, BLUETOOTH, BACKUP CAMERA, 4 CYLINDERS SKYACTIV, AIR CONDITION, HEATED SEATS, POWER LOCKS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS, ALLOY WHEELS, TILT WHEEL, CRUISE CONTROL, KEYLESS ENTRY, FEEL FREE TO VISIT OUR SITE AT RONYSAUTOSALES.COM FOR A VARIETY OF VEHICLES, CONTACT INFORMATION AND DIRECTIONS
Vehicle Features
Rony's Auto Sales
+ taxes & licensing
613-744-7090