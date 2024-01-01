Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>This sleek 2014 Mazda MAZDA3 4dr Sdn Auto GS-SKY is a fantastic choice for drivers seeking a reliable and stylish sedan. Under the hood, a responsive 4-cylinder engine delivers spirited performance, while the automatic transmission ensures smooth and effortless driving. Featuring a well-equipped interior with comfortable bucket seats, youll appreciate the modern amenities and technology.</p><p>This pre-owned Mazda3 is in excellent condition and has been meticulously maintained, with only 119,399km on the odometer. At DriveTown Ottawa, we take pride in offering quality vehicles, and this Mazda3 is no exception. It comes loaded with a range of features designed to enhance your driving experience, including a rearview camera for added safety, Bluetooth connectivity for hands-free calling and music streaming, and a convenient keyless entry and start system.</p><p>Here are five features that truly set this 2014 Mazda MAZDA3 apart:</p><ul><li><strong>Rearview Camera:</strong> Navigate parking lots and tight spaces with confidence thanks to the rearview camera.</li><li><strong>Bluetooth Connectivity:</strong> Stay connected on the go with hands-free calling and music streaming via Bluetooth.</li><li><strong>Keyless Entry and Start:</strong> Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry and start, allowing you to access and operate your vehicle without fumbling for your keys.</li><li><strong>Power Windows and Locks:</strong> Experience the ease and convenience of power windows and locks, adding to the overall comfort and functionality.</li><li><strong>Cruise Control:</strong> Relax on long drives and maintain a consistent speed with the cruise control system.</li></ul><p>Visit DriveTown Ottawa today to test drive this exceptional 2014 Mazda MAZDA3 and experience its smooth performance, stylish design, and impressive features for yourself!</p>

2014 Mazda MAZDA3

119,399 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2014 Mazda MAZDA3

4dr Sdn Auto GS-SKY

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Mazda MAZDA3

4dr Sdn Auto GS-SKY

Location

DriveTown Ottawa

4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7

613-822-2725

  1. 1729806155
  2. 1729806138
  3. 1729806157
  4. 1729806165
  5. 1729806157
  6. 1729806138
  7. 1729806157
  8. 1729806165
  9. 1729806163
  10. 1729806160
  11. 1729806159
  12. 1729806163
  13. 1729806165
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
119,399KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3MZBM1V70EM112937

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A5494
  • Mileage 119,399 KM

Vehicle Description

This sleek 2014 Mazda MAZDA3 4dr Sdn Auto GS-SKY is a fantastic choice for drivers seeking a reliable and stylish sedan. Under the hood, a responsive 4-cylinder engine delivers spirited performance, while the automatic transmission ensures smooth and effortless driving. Featuring a well-equipped interior with comfortable bucket seats, you'll appreciate the modern amenities and technology.

This pre-owned Mazda3 is in excellent condition and has been meticulously maintained, with only 119,399km on the odometer. At DriveTown Ottawa, we take pride in offering quality vehicles, and this Mazda3 is no exception. It comes loaded with a range of features designed to enhance your driving experience, including a rearview camera for added safety, Bluetooth connectivity for hands-free calling and music streaming, and a convenient keyless entry and start system.

Here are five features that truly set this 2014 Mazda MAZDA3 apart:

  • Rearview Camera: Navigate parking lots and tight spaces with confidence thanks to the rearview camera.
  • Bluetooth Connectivity: Stay connected on the go with hands-free calling and music streaming via Bluetooth.
  • Keyless Entry and Start: Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry and start, allowing you to access and operate your vehicle without fumbling for your keys.
  • Power Windows and Locks: Experience the ease and convenience of power windows and locks, adding to the overall comfort and functionality.
  • Cruise Control: Relax on long drives and maintain a consistent speed with the cruise control system.

Visit DriveTown Ottawa today to test drive this exceptional 2014 Mazda MAZDA3 and experience its smooth performance, stylish design, and impressive features for yourself!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From DriveTown Ottawa

Used 2016 Mazda CX-3 AWD 4DR GX for sale in Ottawa, ON
2016 Mazda CX-3 AWD 4DR GX 124,854 KM $13,871 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford Escape SE AWD for sale in Ottawa, ON
2022 Ford Escape SE AWD 94,265 KM $24,871 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford Escape SE AWD for sale in Ottawa, ON
2022 Ford Escape SE AWD 91,027 KM $24,871 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email DriveTown Ottawa

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
DriveTown Ottawa

DriveTown Ottawa

4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-822-XXXX

(click to show)

613-822-2725

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

DriveTown Ottawa

613-822-2725

Contact Seller
2014 Mazda MAZDA3