2014 Mazda MAZDA3
4dr Sdn Auto GS-SKY
Location
DriveTown Ottawa
4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7
613-822-2725
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A5494
- Mileage 119,399 KM
Vehicle Description
This sleek 2014 Mazda MAZDA3 4dr Sdn Auto GS-SKY is a fantastic choice for drivers seeking a reliable and stylish sedan. Under the hood, a responsive 4-cylinder engine delivers spirited performance, while the automatic transmission ensures smooth and effortless driving. Featuring a well-equipped interior with comfortable bucket seats, you'll appreciate the modern amenities and technology.
This pre-owned Mazda3 is in excellent condition and has been meticulously maintained, with only 119,399km on the odometer. At DriveTown Ottawa, we take pride in offering quality vehicles, and this Mazda3 is no exception. It comes loaded with a range of features designed to enhance your driving experience, including a rearview camera for added safety, Bluetooth connectivity for hands-free calling and music streaming, and a convenient keyless entry and start system.
Here are five features that truly set this 2014 Mazda MAZDA3 apart:
- Rearview Camera: Navigate parking lots and tight spaces with confidence thanks to the rearview camera.
- Bluetooth Connectivity: Stay connected on the go with hands-free calling and music streaming via Bluetooth.
- Keyless Entry and Start: Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry and start, allowing you to access and operate your vehicle without fumbling for your keys.
- Power Windows and Locks: Experience the ease and convenience of power windows and locks, adding to the overall comfort and functionality.
- Cruise Control: Relax on long drives and maintain a consistent speed with the cruise control system.
Visit DriveTown Ottawa today to test drive this exceptional 2014 Mazda MAZDA3 and experience its smooth performance, stylish design, and impressive features for yourself!
613-822-2725