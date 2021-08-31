2014 Mazda MAZDA3

$11,856 + taxes & licensing 9 6 , 0 3 9 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7898814

7898814 Stock #: 211144

211144 VIN: 3MZBM1U79EM116020

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 211144

Mileage 96,039 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.