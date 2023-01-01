Menu
2014 Mazda MAZDA5

156,969 KM

$10,999

+ tax & licensing
$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

Garage Plus Auto Centre

613-695-0800

2014 Mazda MAZDA5

2014 Mazda MAZDA5

Touring

2014 Mazda MAZDA5

Touring

Garage Plus Auto Centre

1201 Bank Street, Ottawa, ON K1S 3X7

613-695-0800

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

156,969KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10121319
  Stock #: 103
  VIN: JM1CW2CL0E0176423

  Exterior Colour White
  Body Style Hatchback
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 103
  • Mileage 156,969 KM

Discover the impressive 2014 Mazda5 wagon now available at our dealership. This meticulously maintained vehicle offers a mileage of 157.000 km, ensuring its reliability and longevity. Designed with practicality in mind, the Mazda5 wagon combines a spacious interior with smart functionality, accommodating up to seven passengers comfortably. Its automatic transmission provides a smooth and effortless driving experience. With its reputation for dependability and versatility, this 2014 Mazda5 wagon is the perfect choice for families seeking a practical and efficient vehicle. Visit our showroom today to experience the exceptional quality and performance of this remarkable Mazda5.
Carfax Included
Trade-ins Welcome
Financing Available
Extended Warranty Available.
Carfax Included
Trade-ins Welcome
Financing Available
Extended Warranty Available.
Pay the price you see plus HST! Car buying is safe and easy at Garage Plus Auto Centre


www.garageplusautocentre.com

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer

Windows

Rear Defrost

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

