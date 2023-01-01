$10,999+ tax & licensing
2014 Mazda MAZDA5
Touring
Location
1201 Bank Street, Ottawa, ON K1S 3X7
156,969KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10121319
- Stock #: 103
- VIN: JM1CW2CL0E0176423
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
Discover the impressive 2014 Mazda5 wagon now available at our dealership. This meticulously maintained vehicle offers a mileage of 157.000 km, ensuring its reliability and longevity. Designed with practicality in mind, the Mazda5 wagon combines a spacious interior with smart functionality, accommodating up to seven passengers comfortably. Its automatic transmission provides a smooth and effortless driving experience. With its reputation for dependability and versatility, this 2014 Mazda5 wagon is the perfect choice for families seeking a practical and efficient vehicle. Visit our showroom today to experience the exceptional quality and performance of this remarkable Mazda5.
Carfax Included
Trade-ins Welcome
Financing Available
Extended Warranty Available.
Pay the price you see plus HST! Car buying is safe and easy at Garage Plus Auto Centre
www.garageplusautocentre.com
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Windows
Rear Defrost
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
