2014 Mazda MAZDA5

58,288 KM

Details Description Features

$16,980

+ tax & licensing
$16,980

+ taxes & licensing

Barrhaven Mazda

613-699-8733

2014 Mazda MAZDA5

2014 Mazda MAZDA5

GS | Winter & Summer Tires

2014 Mazda MAZDA5

GS | Winter & Summer Tires

Location

Barrhaven Mazda

520, Motor Works Private, Ottawa, ON K2R 0A5

613-699-8733

$16,980

+ taxes & licensing

58,288KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8148877
  Stock #: BHM356
  VIN: JM1CW2CL3E0174973

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # BHM356
  • Mileage 58,288 KM

Vehicle Description

RARE LOW KM!! ONLY 58k! Mazda 5 GS with 2 sets of tires and rims. Very clean 6 seater. Clean Carfax! We are open to the public for test drives and vehicle demonstrations. Reach out to our Internet Sales Team online or call in to speak with a live sales consultant. Please book an appointment and let us know if you have any special requests or safety concerns. ***Ask for your Free Carfax Report***

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Remote Keyless Entry
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Front Reading Lights
Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
Telescoping Steering Wheel
rear air conditioning
Rain Sensing Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Fully automatic headlights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Panic Alarm
Driver Door Bin
Front beverage holders
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Electronic stability
Rear beverage holders
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Turning Radius: 5.6m (18.4')
Variable Valve Control
Wheel Size: 16
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Drive Type: Front-Wheel
Sequential multi-point fuel injection
Variable intake manifold
Number of valves: 16
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Four wheel independent suspension
Front seats: bucket
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Fuel economy highway: 6.7L/100 km
Compression ratio: 9.70 to 1
Manual-shift auto
Rear tires: 205/55HR16.0
Front tires: 205/55HR16.0
Number of doors: 4
Engine displacement: 2.5 L
3rd row seats: split-bench
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Engine location: front
Roadside assistance coverage: 36 months/ unlimited distance
Speakers: 4
Engine litres: 2.5
Max seating capacity: 6
Fuel tank capacity: 60.0L
Basic warranty: 36 months/80,000km
Transmission: 5 speed automatic
Interior maximum cargo volume: 857 L (30 cu.ft.)
Interior cargo volume: 112 L (4 cu.ft.)
Rear seats: captain
Passenger volume: 2,768L (97.8 cu.ft.)
Fuel economy city: 9.5L/100 km
Torque: 163 lb.-ft. @ 4,000RPM
CD-MP3 decoder
Engine bore x stroke: 89.0mm x 100.0mm (3.50 x 3.94)
Rear seats Folding position: flip forward cushion/seatback
Rear shoulder room: 1,410mm (55.5)
Wheelbase: 2,750mm (108.3)
Front headroom: 1,034mm (40.7)
Rear legroom: 1,001mm (39.4)
Curb weight: 1,569kg (3,459lbs)
Horsepower: 157hp @ 6,000RPM
Engine horsepower: 157hp @ 6,000RPM
Engine torque: 163 lb.-ft. @ 4,000RPM
GVWR: 2,125kg (4,685lbs)
Exterior length: 4,585mm (180.5)
Exterior body width: 1,750mm (68.9)
Exterior height: 1,615mm (63.6)
Front legroom: 1,035mm (40.7)
3rd row legroom: 775mm (30.5)
Rear headroom: 1,000mm (39.4)
3rd row headroom: 942mm (37.1)
Front hiproom: 1,344mm (52.9)
Rear hiproom: 1,482mm (58.3)
3rd row hiproom: 1,040mm (40.9)
Front shoulder room: 1,409mm (55.5)
3rd row shoulder room: 1,251mm (49.3)
Corrosion perforation warranty: 96 months/ unlimited distance
Compressor: Not Available
Cargo: liftgate
Appearance: digital/analog

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Barrhaven Mazda

Barrhaven Mazda

520, Motor Works Private, Ottawa, ON K2R 0A5

