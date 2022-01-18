$16,980+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
613-699-8733
2014 Mazda MAZDA5
GS | Winter & Summer Tires
Location
Barrhaven Mazda
520, Motor Works Private, Ottawa, ON K2R 0A5
$16,980
- Listing ID: 8148877
- Stock #: BHM356
- VIN: JM1CW2CL3E0174973
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 58,288 KM
Vehicle Description
RARE LOW KM!! ONLY 58k! Mazda 5 GS with 2 sets of tires and rims. Very clean 6 seater. Clean Carfax! We are open to the public for test drives and vehicle demonstrations. Reach out to our Internet Sales Team online or call in to speak with a live sales consultant. Please book an appointment and let us know if you have any special requests or safety concerns. ***Ask for your Free Carfax Report***
Vehicle Features
