2014 Mazda MAZDA5

$16,980 + taxes & licensing 5 8 , 2 8 8 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8148877

8148877 Stock #: BHM356

BHM356 VIN: JM1CW2CL3E0174973

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Body Style Wagon

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # BHM356

Mileage 58,288 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes ABS Brakes Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows Power door mirrors Interior Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Tachometer Remote Keyless Entry Illuminated Entry Outside Temperature Display Rear Window Defroster Front Reading Lights Mechanical Power Steering Front Anti-Roll Bar Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Exterior Alloy Wheels Rear Window Wiper Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel rear air conditioning Convenience Rain Sensing Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Variably intermittent wipers Automatic temperature control Fully automatic headlights Seating Split Folding Rear Seat Additional Features Panic Alarm Driver Door Bin Front beverage holders Ignition disable Passenger door bin Electronic stability Rear beverage holders Rear Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Turning Radius: 5.6m (18.4') Variable Valve Control Wheel Size: 16 Cylinder Configuration: I-4 Drive Type: Front-Wheel Sequential multi-point fuel injection Variable intake manifold Number of valves: 16 Recommended fuel: regular unleaded Four wheel independent suspension Front seats: bucket 1-touch down 1-touch up Bumpers: body-colour Fuel economy highway: 6.7L/100 km Compression ratio: 9.70 to 1 Manual-shift auto Rear tires: 205/55HR16.0 Front tires: 205/55HR16.0 Number of doors: 4 Engine displacement: 2.5 L 3rd row seats: split-bench Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km Engine location: front Roadside assistance coverage: 36 months/ unlimited distance Speakers: 4 Engine litres: 2.5 Max seating capacity: 6 Fuel tank capacity: 60.0L Basic warranty: 36 months/80,000km Transmission: 5 speed automatic Interior maximum cargo volume: 857 L (30 cu.ft.) Interior cargo volume: 112 L (4 cu.ft.) Rear seats: captain Passenger volume: 2,768L (97.8 cu.ft.) Fuel economy city: 9.5L/100 km Torque: 163 lb.-ft. @ 4,000RPM CD-MP3 decoder Engine bore x stroke: 89.0mm x 100.0mm (3.50 x 3.94) Rear seats Folding position: flip forward cushion/seatback Rear shoulder room: 1,410mm (55.5) Wheelbase: 2,750mm (108.3) Front headroom: 1,034mm (40.7) Rear legroom: 1,001mm (39.4) Curb weight: 1,569kg (3,459lbs) Horsepower: 157hp @ 6,000RPM Engine horsepower: 157hp @ 6,000RPM Engine torque: 163 lb.-ft. @ 4,000RPM GVWR: 2,125kg (4,685lbs) Exterior length: 4,585mm (180.5) Exterior body width: 1,750mm (68.9) Exterior height: 1,615mm (63.6) Front legroom: 1,035mm (40.7) 3rd row legroom: 775mm (30.5) Rear headroom: 1,000mm (39.4) 3rd row headroom: 942mm (37.1) Front hiproom: 1,344mm (52.9) Rear hiproom: 1,482mm (58.3) 3rd row hiproom: 1,040mm (40.9) Front shoulder room: 1,409mm (55.5) 3rd row shoulder room: 1,251mm (49.3) Corrosion perforation warranty: 96 months/ unlimited distance Compressor: Not Available Cargo: liftgate Appearance: digital/analog

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.