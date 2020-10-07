Menu
2014 Mazda MAZDA6

111,150 KM

$11,967

+ tax & licensing
Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

GX

GX

Location

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

111,150KM
Used
  • VIN: JM1GJ1U53E1109366

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 111,150 KM

Vehicle Description

SkyActiv, heated seats, alloy wheels, air conditioning, cruise control, air conditioning, power group, AM/FM with USB/SD/aux inputs, Bluetooth, automatic headlamps, push button start, traction control, trip computer and keyless entry with remote trunk release. Car-On has Eastern Ontario's best selection of clean pre-owned vehicles and we will work harder than any other dealer to earn your business. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Courtesy Lights
Map Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Remote Trunk Release
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Cup Holder
Door Map Pockets
Halogen Headlamps
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Reclining Seats
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Digital clock
Front Wheel Drive
Rear Defroster
Privacy Glass
Anti-Theft
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Cloth Interior
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Inside Hood Release
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Driver Side Airbag

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

