2014 Mercedes-Benz B-Class

67,616 KM

Details Description Features

$14,495

+ tax & licensing
Prio Auto Sales

613-455-0255

4dr HB B 250 Sports Tourer

4dr HB B 250 Sports Tourer

Location

Prio Auto Sales

63 Roydon Place, Ottawa, ON K2E 1A3

613-455-0255

67,616KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7679827
  • Stock #: 01174
  • VIN: WDDMH4EB8EJ286960

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 01174
  • Mileage 67,616 KM

Vehicle Description

Certified
Front Wheel Drive
Rear Camera
Sun Roof
Leather Seats
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Bluetooth
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Condition
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
CarFax Available
Extended Warranty Available
Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit

WE GET EVERYONE APPROVED FOR FINANCING. WE MAKE FINANCING EASY.

APPLY ONLINE AT PrioAutoFinance.com AND GET APPROVED WITHIN AN HOUR.

Call us at 613-455-0255
63 Roydon Pl, Ottawa, ON, K2E 1A3
prioautosales.com
info@prioautosales.com

Hours Of Operation:
Mon-Sat: 10:00AM-07:00PM

Our primary concern is the satisfaction of our many customers. We will appreciate the opportunity to add you to our growing list of satisfied customers.

Vehicle Features

