2014 MINI Cooper

0 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

888-378-6064

2014 MINI Cooper

2014 MINI Cooper

Hardtop S - Leather Seats - Bluetooth

2014 MINI Cooper

Hardtop S - Leather Seats - Bluetooth

Location

Myers Automotive Group

5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5

888-378-6064

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  • Listing ID: 9396349
  • Stock #: C12692
  • VIN: WMWXM7C54ET969712

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry, Power WIndows

This 2014 Mini Cooper Hardtop is the epitome of a sports hatchback. Seating for four, excellent handling, great fuel efficiency and a surprisingly large cargo area. This 2014 MINI Cooper Hardtop is fresh on our lot in Manotick.

After the release of this 3rd generation Mini Cooper Hardtop, the fresh and reinvented model is taking awards at many car shows for its excellence and performance. The well known design follows in this generation, but with many upgrades on both styling and drivetrains making this 2014 Mini Cooper Hardtop a spry little performer and arguably the best mini yet.It's red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 189HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=3206df1a-492e-4453-9f18-918b5245c510&Lang=en



If you're looking for a Dodge, Ram, Jeep, and Chrysler dealership in Ottawa that always goes above and beyond for you, visit Myers Manotick Dodge today! We're more than just great cars. We provide the kind of world-class Dodge service experience near Kanata that will make you a Myers customer for life. And with fabulous perks like extended service hours, our 30-day tire price guarantee, the Myers No Charge Engine/Transmission for Life program, and complimentary shuttle service, it's no wonder we're a top choice for drivers everywhere. Get more with Myers!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Manotick. o~o

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Remote Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Aluminum Wheels
Bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Manotick Dodge Jeep Ram Chrysler

5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5

