Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Mitsubishi Outlander

154,019 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

Contact Seller
2014 Mitsubishi Outlander

2014 Mitsubishi Outlander

SE AWD V6| 7 PASS| HTD SEATS| REAR CAM| TOW PKG

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Mitsubishi Outlander

SE AWD V6| 7 PASS| HTD SEATS| REAR CAM| TOW PKG

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

  1. 10332672
  2. 10332672
  3. 10332672
  4. 10332672
  5. 10332672
  6. 10332672
  7. 10332672
  8. 10332672
  9. 10332672
  10. 10332672
  11. 10332672
  12. 10332672
  13. 10332672
  14. 10332672
  15. 10332672
  16. 10332672
  17. 10332672
  18. 10332672
  19. 10332672
  20. 10332672
  21. 10332672
  22. 10332672
  23. 10332672
  24. 10332672
  25. 10332672
  26. 10332672
  27. 10332672
  28. 10332672
  29. 10332672
  30. 10332672
  31. 10332672
  32. 10332672
  33. 10332672
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
154,019KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10332672
  • Stock #: 230979
  • VIN: JA4JZ3AX5EZ600484

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour COSMIC BLUE
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 230979
  • Mileage 154,019 KM

Vehicle Description

7 PASSENGER SE ALL-WHEEL DRIVE W/ 3.0L V6, HEATED SEATS, BACKUP CAMERA, 16-IN ALLOYS AND TOW PACKAGE!! Push button start, leather-wrapped steering, dual-zone climate control, Eco mode, paddle shifters, full power group, cruise control and AM/FM/CD player!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales

2018 Acura TLX A-SPE...
 77,006 KM
$29,964 + tax & lic
2018 BMW 3 Series 33...
 62,203 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2014 Honda Civic SED...
 95,612 KM
$16,987 + tax & lic

Email Car-On Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

Call Dealer

613-746-XXXX

(click to show)

613-746-8500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory