2014 Mitsubishi Outlander

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 5 4 , 0 1 9 K M Used

Listing ID: 10332672

10332672 Stock #: 230979

230979 VIN: JA4JZ3AX5EZ600484

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour COSMIC BLUE

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # 230979

Mileage 154,019 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.