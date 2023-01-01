$CALL+ tax & licensing
2014 Mitsubishi Outlander
SE AWD V6| 7 PASS| HTD SEATS| REAR CAM| TOW PKG
Location
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
154,019KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10332672
- Stock #: 230979
- VIN: JA4JZ3AX5EZ600484
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour COSMIC BLUE
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
7 PASSENGER SE ALL-WHEEL DRIVE W/ 3.0L V6, HEATED SEATS, BACKUP CAMERA, 16-IN ALLOYS AND TOW PACKAGE!! Push button start, leather-wrapped steering, dual-zone climate control, Eco mode, paddle shifters, full power group, cruise control and AM/FM/CD player!
