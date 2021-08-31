Menu
2014 Mitsubishi Outlander

123,857 KM

Details

Prio Auto Sales

613-455-0255

4WD 4dr SE

Location

Prio Auto Sales

63 Roydon Place, Ottawa, ON K2E 1A3

613-455-0255

123,857KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7703260
  • VIN: JA4JZ3AX7EZ600793

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 123,857 KM

Vehicle Description

- Certified
- Alloy Wheels
- Four Wheel Drive
- Heated Seats
- Bluetooth
- Cruise Control
- Power Locks
- Power Windows
- Keyless Entry
- Carfax Available
- Extended Warranty Available
Our primary concern is the satisfaction of our many customers. We will appreciate the opportunity to add you to our growing list of satisfied customers.

Hours Of Operation:
Mon-Sat: 10:00AM-07:00PM
Sun: 10AM-5PM

Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit.
WE GET EVERYONE APPROVED FOR FINANCING. WE MAKE FINANCING EASY.
APPLY ONLINE AT PrioAutoFinance.com AND GET APPROVED WITHIN AN HOUR.
Call us at 613-455-0255.
63 Roydon Pl, Ottawa, ON, K2E 1A3
PrioAutoSales.com
info@Prioautosales.com

Engine: V6 Cylinder Engine 3.0L

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
4x4
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

