2014 Mitsubishi RVR
GT
Location
1138 Carling Ave., Ottawa, ON K1Z 7K3
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 53,246 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 Mitsubishi RVR GT—an adventurous compact SUV that delivers style and versatility! This eye-catching vehicle features a powerful yet efficient engine, all-wheel drive for tackling any terrain, and a spacious interior with premium finishes. Enjoy the comfort of heated leather seats, a panoramic sunroof, and an advanced sound system for all your favorite tunes. With very low mileage and meticulously maintained, this RVR GT is perfect for both urban driving and weekend getaways. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to own this reliable and stylish SUV—contact us today to schedule a test drive!
Vehicle Features
