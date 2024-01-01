Menu
2014 Mitsubishi RVR GT—an adventurous compact SUV that delivers style and versatility! This eye-catching vehicle features a powerful yet efficient engine, all-wheel drive for tackling any terrain, and a spacious interior with premium finishes. Enjoy the comfort of heated leather seats, a panoramic sunroof, and an advanced sound system for all your favorite tunes. With very low mileage and meticulously maintained, this RVR GT is perfect for both urban driving and weekend getaways. Don't miss out on the opportunity to own this reliable and stylish SUV—contact us today to schedule a test drive!

2014 Mitsubishi RVR

53,246 KM

$14,888

+ tax & licensing
2014 Mitsubishi RVR

GT

2014 Mitsubishi RVR

GT

Location

Presley's Auto Showcase Inc.

1138 Carling Ave., Ottawa, ON K1Z 7K3

613-722-0852

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
53,246KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 53,246 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Mitsubishi RVR GT—an adventurous compact SUV that delivers style and versatility! This eye-catching vehicle features a powerful yet efficient engine, all-wheel drive for tackling any terrain, and a spacious interior with premium finishes. Enjoy the comfort of heated leather seats, a panoramic sunroof, and an advanced sound system for all your favorite tunes. With very low mileage and meticulously maintained, this RVR GT is perfect for both urban driving and weekend getaways. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to own this reliable and stylish SUV—contact us today to schedule a test drive!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Rearview Camera

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Convenience

Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Presley's Auto Showcase Inc.

Presley's Auto Showcase Inc.

1138 Carling Ave., Ottawa, ON K1Z 7K3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

613-722-XXXX

613-722-0852

877-517-8197
$14,888

+ taxes & licensing

Presley's Auto Showcase Inc.

613-722-0852

2014 Mitsubishi RVR