<div>Experience pure driving joy with the 2014 Nissan 370z Touring Convertible. This sleek, stylish ride is more than just a carits your ticket to open-air adventures and unforgettable drives.</div><br /><div>Powered by a responsive automatic transmission, this Z delivers an exhilarating ride while still managing a respectable 21 MPG. Drop the top, let the wind rush by, and enjoy every twist and turn with a smile.</div><br /><div>Inside, youll find a black leather interior with suede middle inserts that add a touch of luxury to your drive. The electronic seats are heated and cooled, ensuring your comfort no matter the weather. Navigation is at your fingertips, guiding you on every journey with ease.</div><br /><div>And lets talk soundthis 370z comes with a modified exhaust that amplifies the iconic Z growl, making every acceleration a thrill. Prefer something quieter? The OEM exhaust is included, giving you the flexibility to switch it up.</div><br /><div>With a push start, reverse cam for easy parking, and all the features youd expect from a true sports car, the 2014 Nissan 370z Touring Convertible is ready to make every drive an event. Dont just drivefeel the road. Book your test drive today and see what open-top motoring is all about!</div>

Details Description Features

VIN JN1AZ4FH4EM620383

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # AA1163
  • Mileage 50,498 MI

Vehicle Description

Experience pure driving joy with the 2014 Nissan 370z Touring Convertible. This sleek, stylish ride is more than just a carit's your ticket to open-air adventures and unforgettable drives.
Powered by a responsive automatic transmission, this Z delivers an exhilarating ride while still managing a respectable 21 MPG. Drop the top, let the wind rush by, and enjoy every twist and turn with a smile.
Inside, you'll find a black leather interior with suede middle inserts that add a touch of luxury to your drive. The electronic seats are heated and cooled, ensuring your comfort no matter the weather. Navigation is at your fingertips, guiding you on every journey with ease.
And lets talk soundthis 370z comes with a modified exhaust that amplifies the iconic Z growl, making every acceleration a thrill. Prefer something quieter? The OEM exhaust is included, giving you the flexibility to switch it up.
With a push start, reverse cam for easy parking, and all the features youd expect from a true sports car, the 2014 Nissan 370z Touring Convertible is ready to make every drive an event. Dont just drivefeel the road. Book your test drive today and see what open-top motoring is all about!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Changer

Windows

Rear Defrost

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

