$25,482+ tax & licensing
2014 Nissan 370Z
370Z Roadster Touring 6MT Fast Approvals, Easy Financing
Location
AutoAgents
1485 Laperriere ave, Ottawa, ON K1Z 7S6
613-909-3884
$25,482
+ taxes & licensing
Used
50,498MI
VIN JN1AZ4FH4EM620383
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # AA1163
- Mileage 50,498 MI
Vehicle Description
Experience pure driving joy with the 2014 Nissan 370z Touring Convertible. This sleek, stylish ride is more than just a carit's your ticket to open-air adventures and unforgettable drives.
Powered by a responsive automatic transmission, this Z delivers an exhilarating ride while still managing a respectable 21 MPG. Drop the top, let the wind rush by, and enjoy every twist and turn with a smile.
Inside, you'll find a black leather interior with suede middle inserts that add a touch of luxury to your drive. The electronic seats are heated and cooled, ensuring your comfort no matter the weather. Navigation is at your fingertips, guiding you on every journey with ease.
And lets talk soundthis 370z comes with a modified exhaust that amplifies the iconic Z growl, making every acceleration a thrill. Prefer something quieter? The OEM exhaust is included, giving you the flexibility to switch it up.
With a push start, reverse cam for easy parking, and all the features youd expect from a true sports car, the 2014 Nissan 370z Touring Convertible is ready to make every drive an event. Dont just drivefeel the road. Book your test drive today and see what open-top motoring is all about!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Changer
Windows
Rear Defrost
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Email AutoAgents
AutoAgents
ON
1485 Laperriere ave, Ottawa, ON K1Z 7S6
Call Dealer
613-909-XXXX(click to show)
2014 Nissan 370Z