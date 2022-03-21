$13,384+ tax & licensing
2014 Nissan Altima
2.5 SL - Sunroof - Leather Seats
Location
394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2
122,160KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8820344
- Stock #: 22-1536B
- VIN: 1N4AL3AP4EN233159
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 122,160 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $13786 - Our Price is just $13384!
Whoever says midsize sedans are boring hasn't met this Nissan Altima. It perfectly blends style, comfort, and agility in one irresistible package. This 2014 Nissan Altima is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
Accelerate your pulse with a captivating look. Turn heads with sleek, flowing lines. Take on the road with exceptional efficiency, and gain confidence through innovative safety technologies. Inside, you'll find all the comforts you could ever want, but more important, the one thing you really need. A true sense of connection to what's possible. The 2014 Nissan Altima. It's time your ride kept up with your expectations. This sedan has 122,160 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 182HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Premium Sound Package, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersinfiniti.ca/finance/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $145.21 with $0 down for 60 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, $699 and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera
Premium Sound Package
394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2