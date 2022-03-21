2014 Nissan Altima

$13,384 + taxes & licensing 1 2 2 , 1 6 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8820344

8820344 Stock #: 22-1536B

22-1536B VIN: 1N4AL3AP4EN233159

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 122,160 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Windows Sunroof Interior remote start Heated Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Safety Rear View Camera Additional Features Premium Sound Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.