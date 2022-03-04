Menu
2014 Nissan Juke

81,452 KM

Details Description Features

$15,495

+ tax & licensing
$15,495

+ taxes & licensing

Prio Auto Sales

613-455-0255

2014 Nissan Juke

2014 Nissan Juke

5DR WGN CVT SV FWD

2014 Nissan Juke

5DR WGN CVT SV FWD

Location

Prio Auto Sales

63 Roydon Place, Ottawa, ON K2E 1A3

613-455-0255

$15,495

+ taxes & licensing

81,452KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8577164
  • Stock #: 01598
  • VIN: JN8AF5MR2ET451322

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 01598
  • Mileage 81,452 KM

Vehicle Description

Certified
Alloy Wheels
Bluetooth
Power Windows
Air Condition
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
CarFax Available
Extended Warranty Available

Our primary concern is the satisfaction of our many customers. We will appreciate the opportunity to add you to our growing list of satisfied customers.

Hours Of Operation:
Mon-Sat: 10:00AM-07:00PM

Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit.
WE GET EVERYONE APPROVED FOR FINANCING. WE MAKE FINANCING EASY.
APPLY ONLINE AT PrioAutoFinance.com AND GET APPROVED WITHIN AN HOUR.
Call us at 613-455-0255.
63 Roydon Pl, Ottawa, ON, K2E 1A3
PrioAutoSales.com
info@Prioautosales.com

Vehicle Features

Prio Auto Sales

Prio Auto Sales

63 Roydon Place, Ottawa, ON K2E 1A3

613-455-XXXX

613-455-0255

