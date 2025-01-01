Menu
<p>This 2014 Nissan Murano AWD 4dr SL is a stylish and reliable SUV, perfect for families or anyone looking for a comfortable and spacious ride. This white beauty features a beige leather interior and comes equipped with a powerful 3.5L V6 engine and a smooth CVT transmission. With all-wheel drive, you can tackle any weather condition with confidence.</p><p>This well-maintained Murano has just 138,212km on the odometer, making it a great value for a vehicle with so many features. Enjoy the convenience of heated seats, a heated steering wheel, and a sunroof, making every drive enjoyable. Stay connected on the road with Bluetooth connectivity, a premium sound system, and SiriusXM radio. The Murano also includes a rearview camera and a suite of safety features to keep you and your passengers safe.</p><p><strong>5 Features with Sizzle:</strong></p><ul><li><strong>All-Wheel Drive:</strong> Take on any weather with confidence.</li><li><strong>Heated Seats & Steering Wheel:</strong> Stay cozy all winter long.</li><li><strong>Leather Interior:</strong> Experience luxury and comfort.</li><li><strong>Premium Sound System:</strong> Enjoy your favorite tunes in style.</li><li><strong>Rearview Camera:</strong> Park with ease and peace of mind.</li></ul><p>Ready to experience the comfort and style of this 2014 Nissan Murano? Visit 613 Rides today!</p><p><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI</em></p>

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 138,212 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2014 Nissan Murano AWD 4dr SL is a stylish and reliable SUV, perfect for families or anyone looking for a comfortable and spacious ride. This white beauty features a beige leather interior and comes equipped with a powerful 3.5L V6 engine and a smooth CVT transmission. With all-wheel drive, you can tackle any weather condition with confidence.

This well-maintained Murano has just 138,212km on the odometer, making it a great value for a vehicle with so many features. Enjoy the convenience of heated seats, a heated steering wheel, and a sunroof, making every drive enjoyable. Stay connected on the road with Bluetooth connectivity, a premium sound system, and SiriusXM radio. The Murano also includes a rearview camera and a suite of safety features to keep you and your passengers safe.

5 Features with Sizzle:

  • All-Wheel Drive: Take on any weather with confidence.
  • Heated Seats & Steering Wheel: Stay cozy all winter long.
  • Leather Interior: Experience luxury and comfort.
  • Premium Sound System: Enjoy your favorite tunes in style.
  • Rearview Camera: Park with ease and peace of mind.

Ready to experience the comfort and style of this 2014 Nissan Murano? Visit 613 Rides today!

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2014 Nissan Murano