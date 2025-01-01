$10,995+ tax & licensing
2014 Nissan Murano
AWD 4dr SL
2014 Nissan Murano
AWD 4dr SL
Location
613 Rides
2612 Carp Rd, Ottawa, ON K0A 1L0
+16135140544
Certified
$10,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 138,212 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2014 Nissan Murano AWD 4dr SL is a stylish and reliable SUV, perfect for families or anyone looking for a comfortable and spacious ride. This white beauty features a beige leather interior and comes equipped with a powerful 3.5L V6 engine and a smooth CVT transmission. With all-wheel drive, you can tackle any weather condition with confidence.
This well-maintained Murano has just 138,212km on the odometer, making it a great value for a vehicle with so many features. Enjoy the convenience of heated seats, a heated steering wheel, and a sunroof, making every drive enjoyable. Stay connected on the road with Bluetooth connectivity, a premium sound system, and SiriusXM radio. The Murano also includes a rearview camera and a suite of safety features to keep you and your passengers safe.
5 Features with Sizzle:
- All-Wheel Drive: Take on any weather with confidence.
- Heated Seats & Steering Wheel: Stay cozy all winter long.
- Leather Interior: Experience luxury and comfort.
- Premium Sound System: Enjoy your favorite tunes in style.
- Rearview Camera: Park with ease and peace of mind.
Ready to experience the comfort and style of this 2014 Nissan Murano? Visit 613 Rides today!
