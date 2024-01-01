$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2014 Nissan Pathfinder
SV - Bluetooth - Heated Seats
2014 Nissan Pathfinder
SV - Bluetooth - Heated Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1
613-596-1515
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
CALL
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 5N1AR2MMXEC708616
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 23-9218B
- Mileage 0
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Rear View Camera, SiriusXM!
This Nissan Pathfinder is a smart choice for a three-row crossover that's big on style and versatility. This 2014 Nissan Pathfinder is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
Load up the entire family with space to spare in this Nissan Pathfinder. This versatile crossover is just as at home eating up miles on the highway as it is running errands around town. With a comfortable interior and respectable fuel economy, the destinations are endless. A sculpted exterior makes this Nissan Pathfinder is one of the most stylish three-row crossovers on the road. Capability at this level always makes for memorable adventures. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 260HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Rear View Camera, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance
Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 0.9%!!!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
This Nissan Pathfinder is a smart choice for a three-row crossover that's big on style and versatility. This 2014 Nissan Pathfinder is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
Load up the entire family with space to spare in this Nissan Pathfinder. This versatile crossover is just as at home eating up miles on the highway as it is running errands around town. With a comfortable interior and respectable fuel economy, the destinations are endless. A sculpted exterior makes this Nissan Pathfinder is one of the most stylish three-row crossovers on the road. Capability at this level always makes for memorable adventures. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 260HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Rear View Camera, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance
Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 0.9%!!!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Interior
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Additional Features
SiriusXM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2021 Toyota RAV4 LE AWD - Heated Seats - Apple CarPlay 79,345 KM $30,498 + tax & lic
2015 Volkswagen Jetta TRENDLINE+ 130,243 KM $12,498 + tax & lic
2017 Volkswagen Golf R 5dr HB DSG - Navigation 91,974 KM $26,998 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Ottawa Nissan
2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-596-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-596-1515
2014 Nissan Pathfinder