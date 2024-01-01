Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Rear View Camera, SiriusXM!</b><br> <br> This Nissan Pathfinder is a smart choice for a three-row crossover thats big on style and versatility. This 2014 Nissan Pathfinder is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. <br> <br>Load up the entire family with space to spare in this Nissan Pathfinder. This versatile crossover is just as at home eating up miles on the highway as it is running errands around town. With a comfortable interior and respectable fuel economy, the destinations are endless. A sculpted exterior makes this Nissan Pathfinder is one of the most stylish three-row crossovers on the road. Capability at this level always makes for memorable adventures. Its nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 260HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Rear View Camera, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels. <br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance target=_blank>https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance</a><br><br> <br/><br>Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 0.9%!!! <br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

2014 Nissan Pathfinder

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2014 Nissan Pathfinder

SV - Bluetooth - Heated Seats

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Nissan Pathfinder

SV - Bluetooth - Heated Seats

Location

Myers Automotive Group

2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1

613-596-1515

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
CALL
Used
VIN 5N1AR2MMXEC708616

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 23-9218B
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Rear View Camera, SiriusXM!

This Nissan Pathfinder is a smart choice for a three-row crossover that's big on style and versatility. This 2014 Nissan Pathfinder is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

Load up the entire family with space to spare in this Nissan Pathfinder. This versatile crossover is just as at home eating up miles on the highway as it is running errands around town. With a comfortable interior and respectable fuel economy, the destinations are endless. A sculpted exterior makes this Nissan Pathfinder is one of the most stylish three-row crossovers on the road. Capability at this level always makes for memorable adventures. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 260HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Rear View Camera, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance



Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 0.9%!!!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Interior

Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel

Additional Features

SiriusXM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

Used 2021 Toyota RAV4 LE AWD - Heated Seats - Apple CarPlay for sale in Nepean, ON
2021 Toyota RAV4 LE AWD - Heated Seats - Apple CarPlay 79,345 KM $30,498 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Volkswagen Jetta TRENDLINE+ for sale in Nepean, ON
2015 Volkswagen Jetta TRENDLINE+ 130,243 KM $12,498 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Volkswagen Golf R 5dr HB DSG - Navigation for sale in Nepean, ON
2017 Volkswagen Golf R 5dr HB DSG - Navigation 91,974 KM $26,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Myers Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Ottawa Nissan

2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-596-XXXX

(click to show)

613-596-1515

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-596-1515

Contact Seller
2014 Nissan Pathfinder