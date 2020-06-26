Menu
$12,880

+ taxes & licensing

Ottawa Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram FIAT

613-745-7051

2014 Nissan Pathfinder

2014 Nissan Pathfinder

S

2014 Nissan Pathfinder

S

Location

Ottawa Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram FIAT

900 St. Laurent Blvd, Ottawa, ON K1K 3B3

613-745-7051

$12,880

+ taxes & licensing

  • 91,525KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5303528
  • Stock #: D200166B
  • VIN: 5N1AR2MN9EC723925
Exterior Colour
White
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Engine
6-cylinder

Interested in learning more about this vehicle?  


Our team’s here to help and answer all your questions! Reach us by text at 613-704-5773, by phone at 613-604-9858, or drop by 900 St-Laurent Blvd, Ottawa, ON, K1K 3B3 and take it for a test drive today!  


Why Ottawa St-Laurent Jeep & RAM?


We’re proud to be a Top-Rated Jeep, Dodge, RAM, and Chrysler Dealership in Ottawa. Don’t take our word for it, read our 1,000+ Google Reviews!


Beyond our huge selection of used and certified pre-owned vehicles, we deliver an exceptional, pressure-free, and transparent experience.  


  • Our used and pre-owned inventory is backed by our Used Vehicle Exchange Policy.
  • We provide full disclosure on all inventory including details of the CarProof report.
  • Vehicles are sold certified with a multi-point safety inspection performed by factory-trained technicians.
  • We provide you with a peace-of-mind coverage for 36 days on all safety-related items.
  • Many of our used vehicles come with a transferred factory or extended warranties at no extra cost.
  • We accept all trades: push tow or drive them in!
  • We arrange shipments of vehicles throughout Canada.
  • Our complimentary shuttle service is available weekdays (pick up AND drop off). You also have the option to sit down relax, watch TV, and enjoy a coffee, tea, or hot chocolate while you wait. We also an iPad section for children.
  • Our service department includes a complimentary exterior wash on your visit service visits.
  • We’re conveniently located at 900 St Laurent Boulevard, just a few blocks north of the Queensway and only minutes from Bank St, Hunt Club Rd, and Orleans.
  • Last but not least, smiles are always present and free at Ottawa St-Laurent Jeep & RAM!
Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • 4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
  • CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

