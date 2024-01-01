$12,422+ tax & licensing
2014 Nissan Rogue
SV AWD| PANO ROOF | HTD SEATS | REAR CAM |LOW KMS!
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$12,422
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Graphite Blue Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 241117
- Mileage 117,055 KM
Vehicle Description
LOW KMS!! All-wheel drive SV w/ panoramic sunroof, heated seats, backup camera, 17-inch alloys, Bluetooth, full power group incl. power seat, keyless entry w/ push start, air conditioning, cruise control and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
