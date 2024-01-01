Menu
LOW KMS!! All-wheel drive SV w/ panoramic sunroof, heated seats, backup camera, 17-inch alloys, Bluetooth, full power group incl. power seat, keyless entry w/ push start, air conditioning, cruise control and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

2014 Nissan Rogue

117,055 KM

Details Description

$12,422

+ tax & licensing
2014 Nissan Rogue

SV AWD| PANO ROOF | HTD SEATS | REAR CAM |LOW KMS!

2014 Nissan Rogue

SV AWD| PANO ROOF | HTD SEATS | REAR CAM |LOW KMS!

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

  1. 11522220
  2. 11522220
$12,422

+ taxes & licensing

Used
117,055KM
VIN 5N1AT2MV9EC777243

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Graphite Blue Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 241117
  • Mileage 117,055 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW KMS!! All-wheel drive SV w/ panoramic sunroof, heated seats, backup camera, 17-inch alloys, Bluetooth, full power group incl. power seat, keyless entry w/ push start, air conditioning, cruise control and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$12,422

+ taxes & licensing

2014 Nissan Rogue