Menu
Account
Sign In
<p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;><span style=font-size: 13.999999999999998pt; font-family: Roboto,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: bold; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>2014 NISSAN ROGUE SV AWD – READY FOR ANYTHING!</span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;><span style=font-size: 13.999999999999998pt; font-family: Roboto,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: bold; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>LOOKING FOR A CLEAN, RELIABLE SUV THAT’S GREAT ON GAS AND READY FOR ALL SEASONS? CHECK OUT THIS 2014 NISSAN ROGUE SV WITH ALL-WHEEL DRIVE! IT’S SUPER PRACTICAL, EASY TO DRIVE, AND PERFECT FOR DAILY COMMUTES, WEEKEND TRIPS, OR FAMILY ADVENTURES.</span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;><span style=font-size: 13.999999999999998pt; font-family: Roboto,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: bold; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>THIS ROGUE RUNS GREAT AND HAS BEEN WELL CARED FOR. COMFORTABLE, VERSATILE, AND STYLISH – IT’S EVERYTHING YOU NEED IN AN SUV WITHOUT BREAKING THE BANK.</span></p><p><span id=docs-internal-guid-45756651-7fff-df5d-e413-79640cc8f301></span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;><span style=font-size: 13.999999999999998pt; font-family: Roboto,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: bold; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>COME SEE IT TODAY — IT WON’T LAST LONG!</span></p>

2014 Nissan Rogue

187,658 KM

Details Description Features

$10,871

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2014 Nissan Rogue

SV

Watch This Vehicle
13134805

2014 Nissan Rogue

SV

Location

DriveTown Ottawa

4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7

613-822-2725

Contact Seller
Sale

$10,871

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
187,658KM
VIN 5N1AT2MV1EC758069

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 187,658 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 NISSAN ROGUE SV AWD – READY FOR ANYTHING!

LOOKING FOR A CLEAN, RELIABLE SUV THAT’S GREAT ON GAS AND READY FOR ALL SEASONS? CHECK OUT THIS 2014 NISSAN ROGUE SV WITH ALL-WHEEL DRIVE! IT’S SUPER PRACTICAL, EASY TO DRIVE, AND PERFECT FOR DAILY COMMUTES, WEEKEND TRIPS, OR FAMILY ADVENTURES.

THIS ROGUE RUNS GREAT AND HAS BEEN WELL CARED FOR. COMFORTABLE, VERSATILE, AND STYLISH – IT’S EVERYTHING YOU NEED IN AN SUV WITHOUT BREAKING THE BANK.

COME SEE IT TODAY — IT WON’T LAST LONG!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From DriveTown Ottawa

Used 2014 Nissan Rogue SV for sale in Ottawa, ON
2014 Nissan Rogue SV 187,658 KM $10,871 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Dodge Journey Canada Value Pkg for sale in Ottawa, ON
2017 Dodge Journey Canada Value Pkg 109,920 KM $12,871 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Kia Sedona LX for sale in Ottawa, ON
2014 Kia Sedona LX 184,783 KM $8,871 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email DriveTown Ottawa

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
DriveTown Ottawa

DriveTown Ottawa

4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-822-XXXX

(click to show)

613-822-2725

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$10,871

+ taxes & licensing>

DriveTown Ottawa

613-822-2725

2014 Nissan Rogue